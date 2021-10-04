As you're likely well aware, Tesla set new production and delivery records during the third quarter of 2021. If you didn't know much about Tesla, you might think the brand's headquarters was located in Texas, and perhaps the company produced vehicles there this last quarter as well. While that's not the case, Tesla's official Q3 production and delivery report listed Austin, Texas at the top of the page, rather than Palo Alto, California.

Keep in mind, the brand is still only producing cars in Fremont and Shanghai, though delivery logistics have changed. With Tesla China now supplying cars for Europe, Fremont was able to focus on our shores.

We can only imagine what it will look like when Tesla's Texas factory opens to join hands with Fremont. Around the same time, Tesla's other new factory in Berlin, Germany should go online, which means the company's China factory will be able to once again focus on domestic production and deliveries as well.

Back in 2020, Tesla CEO Elon Musk made it clear he wasn't happy with California's decisions related to the company and its reopening after a pandemic closure, among other things.

Musk went so far as to say Tesla would move its headquarters to Texas, and may stop making cars in Fremont altogether. In the meantime, Musk himself relocated to the Lone Star State. He's been selling his homes in California and is apparently living in a tiny house on the grounds of SpaceX's Starbase facility.

In short, this all came to be as Tesla was basically granted permission to reopen by government officials from the local level all the way to the Commander in Chief. However, Alameda County health officials didn't agree and worked to keep the factory closed. In the midst of the mess, California Assembly member Lorena S. Gonzales went to bat against Elon, and ended up publishing the following tweet:

People joked about Musk's reply, "Message received." It was assumed Musk was saying Tesla would be packing its bags and leaving California. Now, it seems Tesla may be doing just that.

We'll have to wait and see if Tesla closes its Palo Alto location and opens a new headquarters in Texas. If so, will it be included inside the Austin Gigafactory? Is there another location close by? Will Fremont eventually close up shop? This is a developing story. As more information becomes available, we'll provide more coverage.