Over 70 companies wrote a letter urging governors nationwide for faster adoption of clean large commercial vehicles. The letter argues “that the technology will be good for both the climate and business operations.”

The letter was organized by Ceres, a sustainability nonprofit. A few of the largest signatories include IKEA, Nestlé, Siemens, and Unilever.

The companies are asking states to adopt the Advanced Clean Trucks (ACT) rule which requires manufacturers of medium- and heavy-duty vehicles in participating states to increase the sales of zero-emission models to a certain percentage of sales by a certain year. For example, by 2035, 40 percent of semi-truck sales would have to be zero-emission models. The benchmarks differ by vehicle class.

California has already adopted the ACT rule, and Oregon, Washington, New Jersey, Massachusetts, New York, and Colorado are currently considering it.

According to the press release, there is an increasing demand for clean energy commercial trucks and vans to help meet environmental goals, but also for the fuel and maintenance savings that accompany zero-emission vehicles.

The opening to the letter states:

Dear Governors considering adopting the Advanced Clean Trucks Rule: As major businesses, institutions, healthcare systems, employers, and investors with nearly $43 billion in assets under management, we write to express our strong support for adoption of the Advanced Clean Truck (ACT) rule across states. The ACT rule will help bring down costs for zero-emission medium- and heavy-duty vehicles by requiring manufacturers to increase model availability to meet the needs of fleet operators and driving investment in clean transportation research and development. This will enable cost-effective electrification of commercial vehicles at the pace and scale needed to meet climate and air quality goals, while delivering public health and economic benefits for communities and businesses alike.

The press release also had statements from some of the participating companies. Steve Moelk, fulfillment project implementation manager, IKEA Retail US said:

“IKEA is committed to 100% zero emissions home deliveries by 2025. As we drive toward our vision for a clean transportation future, we need smart policies to help accelerate the availability of and access to medium-and heavy -duty electric vehicles. The ACT rule is vital to helping companies meet our climate goals to move away from dirty deliveries and toward a cleaner and more just economy.”

Megan Villarreal, manager of policy and public affairs, Nestlé said:

“Nestlé strongly encourages the nation’s governors to adopt the ACT rule and dramatically expand the market for zero-emission commercial vehicles. Companies like ours know we must electrify our supply chains. Cleaning up freight and delivery services at the scale necessary to tackle our public health and the climate challenges requires strong state and federal policies. The ACT rule will help us and those in our supply chain meet this challenge, while building out the trucking industry of the future.”

Ceres states that almost a quarter of the pollution from the transportation sector is caused by medium- and heavy-duty vehicles even though they account for just 10 percent of all miles driven.

