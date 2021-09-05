Bjørn Nyland recently had an opportunity to once again test his old 2013 Tesla Model S P85 to see its range and battery capacity degradation.

The car has 8 years and over 350,000 km (218,000 miles), but because its original battery was replaced after about a year and 86,000 km (53,000 miles), the battery capacity and range decrease can be measured for the period of 7 years and about 265,000 km (165,000 miles).

According to the measures during the range test, the usable battery capacity is about 65.9 kWh, compared to 74 kWh when the car was new. That's about 89%, which means that the battery degradation after 7 years and about 265,000 km (165,000 miles) is 11%.

It's a very good result, which actually is within Tesla's guidelines, which says that even after 200,000 miles (322,000 km) the capacity should be still around 85% of its original value (in most cases).

Let's now take a look at the range test results, which are still pretty good, even after so many years. At 90 km/h (56 mph) the car was able to drive 412 km (256 miles), while at 120 km/h (75 mph), the estimated range is 302 km (188 miles).

Bjørn Nyland's range test runs until 0%, 0 km, ---, or equivalent appear on the display as he does not expect that regular drivers would go beyond "zero". The cars still have some reserve at that point.

2013 Tesla Model S P85 (2021 test)

Results at 90 km/h (56 mph)

range of 412 km (256 miles)

energy consumption of 160 Wh/km (257 Wh/mile)

used battery capacity: 65.9 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 19°C

19" Goodyear Eagle RS-A

Results at 120 km/h (75 mph); up 33% compared to 90 km/h:

range of 302 km (188 miles) ; down 27%

; down 27% energy consumption of 218 Wh/km (351 Wh/mile); up 36%

used battery capacity: 65.9 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 17°C

19" Goodyear Eagle RS-A

On the downside, the fast charging power is noticeably reduced by Tesla, which was described by Bjørn Nyland a year ago.