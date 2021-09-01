The Tesla Semi and Tesla Cybertruck are postponed until 2022, but how about the second-generation Tesla Roadster that was recently displayed at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles?

Well, according to the latest update from Tesla's CEO Elon Musk, the new Roadster should enter the market in 2023. It means about two years from now, despite being already some 4 years since the unveiling in 2017.

However, there is a catch, next year must be rather calm, because - as we understand - otherwise the company will have to postpone it further.

"2021 has been the year of super crazy supply chain shortages, so it wouldn’t matter if we had 17 new products, as none would ship. Assuming 2022 is not mega drama, new Roadster should ship in 2023."

In other words, the Tesla Model S Plaid will remain Tesla's quickest electric car for two more years. It would be great to see the Tesla Roadster sooner and race it against Rimac Nevera, to see whether it will take revenge for the Plaid (see the Rimac Nevera vs Tesla Model S Plaid drag race here).

Anyway, all three new Tesla EVs have received new timelines:

Tesla Semi - 2022

Tesla Cybertruck - 20222

Tesla Roadster - 2023

Gallery: Tesla Roadster

39 Photos

Tesla Roadster base specs: