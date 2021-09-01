Subaru has dropped new teaser photos of the 2023 Solterra EV, and they’re actually very revealing.

If you've already seen the Toyota bZ4X Concept, you’ll find the Solterra EV very familiar. We knew that these two electric SUVs would share Toyota’s e-TNGA platform (Subaru calls it e-Subaru Global Platform), but it turns out they will also share the design.

Subaru’s first all-electric SUV, described as the brand’s most technologically advanced model yet, will only differ from the Toyota model through the badging and minor trim differences.

After working some Photoshop magic on one of the photos, we get a clear side view of the compact electric SUV, which reveals that the Solterra is basically a rebadged Toyota bZ4X.

Gallery: 2023 Subaru Solterra

8 Photos

The only noticeable differences on the outside are the matte black body cladding and body color roof as opposed to the Toyota’s glossy black cladding and roof. Oh, and the alloy wheel designs are different, too.

The same story continues inside, where we can spot the same massive center screen as in the bZ4X, a center console with a big touchpad, and a high-set digital instrument cluster.

Now that it’s pretty clear that the Subaru Solterra will be little more than a rebadged Toyota bZ4X, it will be interesting to see how the two models will be differentiated on the market. At this point, we don’t really know.

The only details Subaru shared about the 2023 Solterra are that it offers “ample back-seat and cargo room” and that it’s “packed with advanced safety technology.” We also learn that “the versatile and capable Solterra is built from Subaru SUV DNA, including legendary Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and plenty of ground clearance.”

The Japanese automaker says the Solterra will go on sale in the United States in mid-2022, so there’s plenty of time to learn more about it in the coming months.