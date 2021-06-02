Toyota's latest all-electric concept - the bZ4X Concept (unveiled in April at the 2021 Auto Shanghai) - has arrived at Toyota Motor North America’s headquarters, marking its U.S. debut.



The Japanese manufacturer intends to present the car to the media, ahead of the market launch of the production version in 2022 (as the first model under the “Toyota bZ” - Beyond Zero- brand umbrella).

There are no new technical details on the bZ4X, above what we already know, which is the first use of the new e-TNGA BEV-dedicated platform.

The bZ4X specifically was developed jointly with Subaru (which is expected to have its own version), engaged in refining the all-wheel-drive system.

"The concept conveys Toyota’s legendary quality, durability and long-term reliability (QDR) in combination with AWD capabilities to achieve a driving experience that is both comfortable and engaging. The Toyota bZ4X SUV Concept features a long wheelbase with short overhangs, resulting in a distinctive design with ample interior space. The open-concept interior is designed to enhance driver comfort and confidence on the road. With every detail purposefully engineered, the low position of the instrument panel and the location of the meters above the steering wheel not only help expand the vehicle’s sense of space, but also increase visibility to aid in safe and secure driving."

The Toyota bZ4X is an SUV - "Roughly the size of a RAV4":

Toyota RAV4 Prime (left) and Toyota bZ4X BEV concept (right)

Lisa Materazzo, group vice president of Toyota Marketing said:

“Roughly the size of a RAV4, with the versatility to stand apart from other BEVs, it will be well-positioned in the sweet spot of the market. And the best part is, it’s a Toyota – with the legendary quality, durability and reliability our customers expect.”

Toyota intends to expand its electrified product portfolio to around 70 models (xEV) globally by 2025, including 15 new BEV’s (7 of which to be bZ models).

The company also re-confirmed electrification of pickup trucks:

"Toyota intends to bring electrification to its pickup truck lineup in the near future."

Time will tell how "near" it is and whether it will be a plug-in hybrid or fully electric pickup, like the Ford F-150 Lightning.

