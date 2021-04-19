Toyota has revealed today an all-new, all-electric SUV concept, named Toyota bZ4X Concept, which is the first model under the bZ (Beyond Zero) brand moniker.

The vehicle was jointly developed in partnership with Subaru (which without a doubt will introduce its own car based on this concept), and is based on Toyota's new e-TNGA platform, dedicated to battery-electric vehicles.

"Jointly developed with Subaru, the Toyota bZ4X SUV Concept is built on the new e-TNGA BEV- dedicated platform. The concept conveys Toyota’s legendary quality, durability and long-term reliability (QDR) in combination with Subaru’s AWD capabilities to achieve a driving experience that is both comfortable and engaging."

We must admit that the car looks great (it reminds us of one of the images shown in 2019), both on the exterior and interior:

As in other modern designs, we can see a mostly closed front, a long wheelbase with short overhangs, which increases the cabin space.

The interior looks pretty nice, kind of conventional and cozy, but in line with modern trends: there is a large touchscreen in the middle and center console with a big storage area. The only thing we might not like in the long-term is the piano-black finish, which usually catches fingerprints.

"The open-concept interior is designed to enhance driver comfort and confidence on the road. With every detail purposefully engineered, the low position of the instrument panel and the location of the meters above the steering wheel not only help expand the vehicle’s sense of space, but also help increase visibility to aid in safe and secure driving."

On the technical side, we know only that the bZ4X Concept is based on the e-TNGA platform and that it's all-wheel-drive (with strong input from Subaru on the AWD). For sure it's a dual-motor system.

Toyota bZ4X in 2022 - seven bZ models by 2025

According to Toyota, the bZ4X Concept heralds the first out of seven upcoming production bZ models that will be launched globally by 2025. The total number of dedicated BEVs will be 15 at that time.

The Toyota bZ4X will be produced in two countries: Japan and in China. The company plans to begin worldwide sales by the middle of 2022.

The good news is that the Toyota bZ4X is coming to the U.S., but there are no details yet:

"Toyota plans to produce the Toyota bZ4X in Japan and China; it hopes to begin worldwide sales of the model by the middle of 2022. U.S. product details will be shared at a later date."

The other bZ models might be: BZ1, BZ2, BZ2X, BZ3, BZ4, and BZ5.

