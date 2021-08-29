Renault has revealed a new all-electric sedan from its car-sharing sub-brand Mobilize. Set to be shown at this year’s Munich Motor Show, the Mobilize Limo is a mid-sized sedan aimed specifically for taxi, private hire and fleet use. The Limo will only be available through a subscription service, meaning you cannot actually buy one.

Powered by a 60kWh battery pack, the Limo has a claimed range of 279 miles per charge on the WLTP cycle. The sedan has a single electric motor that produces 150 horsepower and 162 pound-feet of torque. 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) takes 9.6 seconds, meanwhile top speed is limited to 87 mph (140 km/h).

Capable of charging on both AC and DC systems, fast charging can add 155 miles of range in around 40 minutes. For reference, 155 miles is the average daily mileage covered by most professional drivers.

The Limo is jam-packed with tech, with features such as adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, lane change assist, pedestrian collision warning and rear cross traffic alert all available. The front dash is dominated by two large screens – a 10.25” instrument panel and a 12.3” infotainment screen. There are also a number of luxury touches, such as a refrigerator located between the two front seats.

Given the vehicle’s ride-hailing / taxi nature, it’s no surprise it features a large boot with a 411 liter loading capacity. Passengers can make use of two USB ports located in the rear of the vehicle, as well as a removable middle arm rest that includes two cup holders. Mobilize states the Limo can comfortably fit three adults on its rear bench-seat, with each getting 288 mm of knee-room.

The Mobilize Limo is set to launch in the second half of 2022. Soon after its public unveil on September 8, a fleet of 40 cars will begin testing on the streets of a number of European cities.



