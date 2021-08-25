It's rated at over 400 Wh/kg and 810 Wh/L. Should last 800+ cycles.

Sion Power invites you to its booth number 1946 at The Battery Show NA in Novi, Michigan (September 14 – 16, 2021) to present its latest Licerion-EV batteries. There will be demonstration cells, battery packs, and technical staff available to answer questions.

The company promises a groundbreaking jump in energy density to over 400 Wh/kg and 810 Wh/L in the case of the full-scale 17 Ah, large-format pouch cell.

The Licerion-EV technology is based on a metallic lithium anode. According to the company, not only is the energy density of the cell high, but it has also good cycle life and safety as well as fast-charging capability.

The small 6 Ah Licerion-EV version was already independently tested, achieving over 800 cycles, although there is no info about the remaining capacity (in the case of the 1.8 Ah cell it was 70%). Fast charging to 80% State of Charge (SOC) takes just 15 minutes.

"In independent testing, 6 Ah Licerion-EV cells reached over 800 cycles, demonstrated fast charge capability (80% of charge in 15 minutes), excellent power capability, and safety."

Sion Power says that the Licerion-EV batteries meet the requirements of next-generation automotive targets. We are eager to see whether there will be some manufacturers interested in this technology.

As a start-up, Sion Power has only a pilot line at the facility in Tucson, Arizona, which means that some serious investment would be needed to build some manufacturing capacity.

Mr. Tracy Kelley, CEO of Sion Power said:

“This is a watershed moment for Sion Power’s push toward next-generation electrified vehicles.”

“I am extremely proud of what we have accomplished. Our Licerion-EV technology has demonstrated a blend of energy, safety, and electrical performance that is unmatched. We look forward to continued work with our partners to commercialize our revolutionary battery system.”

