Thanks to the invaluable InsideEVs forum we recently found not only the first KNCAP safety tests of the Hyundai Ioniq 5, but also the test results for the 2021 Tesla Model 3.

According to the South Korean KNCAP (Korea New Car Assessment Program), the Tesla Model 3 noted an overall score of 83.3 points, which should translate into Level 1 (an equivalent to 5 stars). However, due to the disappointing 3-star results in pedestrian safety and accident prevention safety categories, the overall score is Level 2 (an equivalent to 4 stars).

How it could be that Tesla noted an outstanding crash test result of 99.6% and less than 60% possible points in other categories?

Crash safety - 5 stars (99.6% score)

Pedestrian safety - 3 stars (58.4% score)

Accident prevention safety - 3 stars (59.5% score)

Well, in the case of active safety features, it seems that Tesla hit too many pedestrians and bicycles. The last test shown in the video was especially interesting, as Tesla hit bicycles at all three speeds (20, 25 and 40 km/h).

Shouldn't Tesla shine in a test like that, especially since the company aspires to offer full-self-driving cars sooner than others? We thought that the car would easily pass tests like that.

For reference, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 noted 5 stars (95.9% score) in this category.

Crash tests include: