Plug-in electric car sales in China almost set another monthly record in July as the market is booming with multiple brands and models reaching high volume.
In total, some 231,000 passenger plug-in cars were registered (just 4,000 behind June), which is roughly 143% more than a year ago.
The plug-in market share expanded to 15%, including 12% BEVs and 3% PHEVs. The plug-in hybrids are far less popular than all-electric models in China.
Plug-in electric car sales in China – July 2021
So far this year, over 1.3 million passenger plug-in cars were sold (more than in full 2020), which is 12% of the total market. BEV share stands at 9.4%.
China is now on its way to well over 2 million units and well over 10% market share in 2021.
Model rank
Let's now take a look at the best-selling models for the month, taking into account that Tesla has sent most of its production to Europe.
- Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV - 30,706
- BYD Qin Plus PHEV - 9,127
- Changan Benni EV - 8,701
- Li Xiang One EREV - 8,589
- BYD Song Pro PHEV - 7,085
- Tesla Model 3 - 6,601
- XPeng P7 - 6,054
- BYD Han (BEV) - 5,592
- GAC Aion S - 5,502
- BYD Qin Plus EV - 5,342
In the year-to-date comparison - aside from Wuling's microcar massive advantage - the most popular electric car is the Tesla Model 3, followed by the Tesla Model Y. A tsunami of Chinese plug-in models fill the remaining slots in the top 10:
- Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV - 212,516
- Tesla Model 3 - 91,445
- Tesla Model Y - 48,577
- BYD Han (BEV) - 44,257
- Li Xiang One EREV - 38,743
- Changan Benni EV - 37,848
- GAC Aion S - 35,954
- Great Wall Ora Black Cat - 34,747
- Chery eQ - 32,201
- BYD Qin Plus PHEV - 30,503
