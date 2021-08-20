Plug-in electric car sales in China almost set another monthly record in July as the market is booming with multiple brands and models reaching high volume.

In total, some 231,000 passenger plug-in cars were registered (just 4,000 behind June), which is roughly 143% more than a year ago.

The plug-in market share expanded to 15%, including 12% BEVs and 3% PHEVs. The plug-in hybrids are far less popular than all-electric models in China.

Plug-in electric car sales in China – July 2021

So far this year, over 1.3 million passenger plug-in cars were sold (more than in full 2020), which is 12% of the total market. BEV share stands at 9.4%.

China is now on its way to well over 2 million units and well over 10% market share in 2021.

Model rank

Let's now take a look at the best-selling models for the month, taking into account that Tesla has sent most of its production to Europe.

Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV - 30,706 BYD Qin Plus PHEV - 9,127 Changan Benni EV - 8,701 Li Xiang One EREV - 8,589 BYD Song Pro PHEV - 7,085 Tesla Model 3 - 6,601 XPeng P7 - 6,054 BYD Han (BEV) - 5,592 GAC Aion S - 5,502 BYD Qin Plus EV - 5,342

In the year-to-date comparison - aside from Wuling's microcar massive advantage - the most popular electric car is the Tesla Model 3, followed by the Tesla Model Y. A tsunami of Chinese plug-in models fill the remaining slots in the top 10: