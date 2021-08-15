Here is a quick look at the Citroen e-SpaceTourer passenger MPV with up to 9 seats, reviewed by Bjørn Nyland in Norway.

The presented version is the M-length version (7-seat, 4.95 m) with a 75 kWh battery pack, which should be enough for up to 330 km (205 miles) of WLTP range. Besides the passenger version, there is also the commercial delivery van version

The interior appears to be quite comfortable with tons of useful features (including a folding table). Not as premium as the Mercedes-Benz EQV, but better than mainstream.

In a separate video, Bjørn Nyland conducted also the humorous banana box test, which resulted in 10 boxes in the trunk and a total of 24 boxes, after folding the third row of seats.

That's not bad, almost on par with new crossover/SUVs, but still with the second row of seats available.

Results (number of boxes: trunk+frunk/total):

Nissan e-NV200 50/50

Mercedes EQV 13/35 (Info: 3rd row folded)

Tesla Model X 5 seater 10+1/28

Hyundai Ioniq 5 11+0/25

Skoda Enyaq iV 10/25

Volkswagen ID.4 9/25

Citroën ë-SpaceTourer 10/24 (Info: 3rd row folded)

Audi Q4 e-tron 9/24

BMW iX3 9/24

Tesla Model S pre-facelift 8+2/24

Tesla Model X 6 seater 9+1/23

To better understand how high this result is, let's take a look at a chart:

Citroën ë-SpaceTourer passenger van:

