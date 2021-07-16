Citroen has modified its electric e-Spacetourer MPV range to bring prices down and change the models available to UK customers. The new-look line-up sees the basic list price fall by more than £14,000, with entry-level models now costing £31,995 after the government’s Plug-In Car Grant has been applied.

The changes also see wholesale updates to the range structure, with the previous trim levels completely replaced by two new models. The old Business model has been swapped out for the new Business Edition, which comes with air conditioning, a seven-inch touchscreen and the Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration technology.

Business Edition models also come with a dual front passenger bench with under seat storage, while the second and third rows feature a split design and removable seats. The second row also features Isofix anchorage points as standard, and the vehicle comes with a driver attention alert system.

Further up the range, the old Feel trim has been replaced by the Flair model. However, that change hasn’t brought price reductions in line with the Business Edition. Where the outgoing Feel model cost £46,250 when the e-SpaceTourer was first launched, the new Flair version comes in at £47,595.

That asking price buys quite a wealth of kit, with the Flair model incorporating 17-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic glass roof and leather seats. The driver and front passenger seats are heated and include massage functions, while the vehicle also gets a programmable cruise control system, a head-up display and blind-spot monitoring for extra safety.

Under the skin, however, the e-SpaceTourer remains identical to the previous model year. The whole vehicle is still based on the Dispatch van, creating a nine-seat MPV to rival the Ford Tourneo Custom and Volkswagen Caravelle. But this is the electric version, which replaces the diesel engine with a battery pack and electric motor.

The powertrain couples a 50 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, which uses much the same technology as the batteries in your phone or laptop, with a 134 bhp electric motor. According to the official economy test, the big passenger-carrying van will travel up to 143 miles on a single charge.

When the battery gets low, a full 0-100 percent recharge will take seven-and-a-half hours from a 7.4 kW domestic ‘wallbox’ charging point. If you’re out and about, a 100 kW rapid charger will be able to refill the battery to 80 percent in half an hour. And for those worried about the longevity of the battery, Citroen guarantees the power pack will still have at least 70 percent of its capacity after eight years or 100,000 miles.

“As part of Citroën's Fair Pricing policy, we've updated the e-SpaceTourer model range so it continues to represent excellent value for our customers,” said Citroen UK managing director Eurig Druce. “With the new Business Edition trim level, e-SpaceTourer is now eligible for the government's amended Plug-In Car Grant, following changes to the programme made earlier this year. With low Benefit-in-Kind rates and TCO, class-leading practicality and technologies, the new e-SpaceTourer is now an ideal option for many more private and business customers."