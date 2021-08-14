Since the Rivian R1T's market launch is near (although postponed until September), the company backed by Ford and Amazon teases us with more and more short videos, highlighting outstanding off-road capabilities.

Below we can take a look at the recent test drives of the R1T by preorder holders at the Rivian Adventure Test Track in Normal, Illinois.

The experience of electric off-roading appears to be very exciting for the customers, which is a good sign, as "adventure" is one of the main selling points for Rivian. The Rivian R1S SUV is similarly well-positioned for the purpose.

“Let’s see what this thing can do.” - Kris W., Rivian Preorder Holder

The quad motor, all-wheel drive, electric powertrain with torque vectoring between the individual wheels is a massive advantage over a conventional off-road vehicle. It will be very interesting to conduct all kinds of tests with the R1T to highlight how big of an improvement electrification can bring to this segment of the market.

We don't know the final specs of the Rivian R1T, but the initial spec says that it will have a range of 300+ miles (483+ km). Versions with a range of 400+ miles (644+ km) and 250+ miles (402+ km) to follow.

Despite several delays, Rivian is in the final straight to become the first manufacturer with an all-electric series-produced pickup truck on the market. The R1T will be also the first model with four electric motors.

While we are waiting for the R1T and R1S launch, the company is already busy preparing its expansion, including a whole new manufacturing plant in the U.S. and potentially another one in Europe, according to media reports.