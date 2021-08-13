During his visit at Tesla Giga Berlin in Grünheide near Berlin in Germany, Tesla's CEO Elon Musk said that electric car production hopefully will start in October or soon afterwards.

The European production of the Tesla Model Y is delayed, mainly due to the slower than anticipated plant construction. The company came across bureaucratic hurdles with getting permissions and approvals as well as local environmental concerns. The final approval has yet to be granted.

Because of that, the Tesla Model Y is now imported from China and the first cars might be delivered within the next few weeks.

Elon Musk said:

"“We’re looking forward to hopefully getting the approval to make the first cars maybe in October if we are fortunate,”"

Reuters notes that Tesla's boss met at the plant with Armin Laschet, Germany’s conservative candidate to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor.

Some comments, not necessarily Tesla-friendly, suggest that Tesla's Elon Musk shows up with politicians to secure a green light in exchange for publicity.

Let's take a look at the latest flyover videos from the Tesla Giga Berlin:

Tesla Gigafactory 4 (aka Tesla Giga Berlin) at brief: