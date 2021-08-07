In one of the latest episodes, Munro Live's Sandy Munro and Ben Lindamood discuss the Ford Mustang Mach-E's Body In White (BIW) as the teardown process begins to wrap up. The episode is more engineering related than EV tech.

As we can see, the BIW structure of the Mach-E is massive. At 399 kg (880 lbs) it's much heavier than in a conventional car. The main reason for that is it must handle the battery pack, which is also heavy (especially in the 98.8 kWh version).

The Munro Live team appreciates the strength and rigidity of the car, pointing out a high number of safety enhancements that should easily translate into 5-star crash test ratings. The Mach-E already noted a very good score in the Highway Safety (IIHS) tests.

However, there is a big potential for weight reduction in the BIW alone, including reduction of the number of brackets and scalloping. It would be helpful as the Ford Mustang Mach-E is quite a heavy car after all.

The end of the review concerns noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) solutions in the rear with tons of foams hidden inside the structure.

Sandy Munro concludes that Ford did a good job with the Mach-E, which aligns with his overall opinion about the car.

