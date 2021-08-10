It surprisingly takes less boxes than the Peugeot e-208.
The recent Bjørn Nyland humorous banana box test of the Opel Mokka-e (in the UK known as the Vauxhall Mokka-e) reveals that it's not too spacious of an EV.
Actually, it notes the lowest result among all e-CMP-based electric cars tested so far: 5 boxes in the trunk and a total of 17 boxes, after folding the rear seats. There is no front trunk (frunk) in PSA's electric cars.
For reference, the Peugeot e-208 (related to Opel Corsa-e/Vauxhall Corsa-e) and DS3 Crossback e-tense noted 5/18 boxes, while the bigger Citroën e-C4 and Peugeot e-2008 and takes respectively 7/19 and 6/20.
Opel Mokka-e's result is on par with the retired Opel Ampera-e (the European Chevrolet Bolt EV) and slightly above Hyundai Kona Electric. The Renault ZOE is a bit better as it takes 6 boxes in the trunk. That's enough for the basic needs and we can't expect significantly better results in this segment.
Results (number of boxes: trunk+frunk/total):
- Kia Soul EV 6/21
- MG ZS EV 8/20
- Mercedes-Benz EQC 7/20
- Jaguar I-pace 6+0/20
- Peugeot e-2008 6/20
- Volkswagen ID.3 7/19
- Citroen ë-C4 7/19
- Polestar 2 6+0/19
- Lexus UX 300e 7/18
- Hyundai Ioniq 6/18
- Nissan Leaf 2013 5/18
- DS3 Crossback e-tense 5/18
- Peugeot e-208 5/18
- Xpeng P7 Performance 5+0/18
- Tesla Model 3 6+1/17
- Renault ZOE 6/17
- Opel Mokka-e 5/17
- Opel Ampera-e 5/17
- Porsche Taycan 5+1/16
- Mazda MX-30 5/16
- Hyundai Kona 5/16
- VW e-Golf 5/16
To better understand how high this result is, let's take a look at a chart:
Less than a third of electric cars tested have a frunk, but even then, only about 40% of the frunks are big enough to store at least one banana box.
