The recent Bjørn Nyland humorous banana box test of the Opel Mokka-e (in the UK known as the Vauxhall Mokka-e) reveals that it's not too spacious of an EV.

Actually, it notes the lowest result among all e-CMP-based electric cars tested so far: 5 boxes in the trunk and a total of 17 boxes, after folding the rear seats. There is no front trunk (frunk) in PSA's electric cars.

For reference, the Peugeot e-208 (related to Opel Corsa-e/Vauxhall Corsa-e) and DS3 Crossback e-tense noted 5/18 boxes, while the bigger Citroën e-C4 and Peugeot e-2008 and takes respectively 7/19 and 6/20.

Opel Mokka-e's result is on par with the retired Opel Ampera-e (the European Chevrolet Bolt EV) and slightly above Hyundai Kona Electric. The Renault ZOE is a bit better as it takes 6 boxes in the trunk. That's enough for the basic needs and we can't expect significantly better results in this segment.

Results (number of boxes: trunk+frunk/total):

Kia Soul EV 6/21

MG ZS EV 8/20

Mercedes-Benz EQC 7/20

Jaguar I-pace 6+0/20

Peugeot e-2008 6/20

Volkswagen ID.3 7/19

Citroen ë-C4 7/19

Polestar 2 6+0/19

Lexus UX 300e 7/18

Hyundai Ioniq 6/18

Nissan Leaf 2013 5/18

DS3 Crossback e-tense 5/18

Peugeot e-208 5/18

Xpeng P7 Performance 5+0/18

Tesla Model 3 6+1/17

Renault ZOE 6/17

Opel Mokka-e 5/17

Opel Ampera-e 5/17

Porsche Taycan 5+1/16

Mazda MX-30 5/16

Hyundai Kona 5/16

VW e-Golf 5/16

To better understand how high this result is, let's take a look at a chart:

Less than a third of electric cars tested have a frunk, but even then, only about 40% of the frunks are big enough to store at least one banana box.