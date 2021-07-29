Audi has announced the widely anticipated all-wheel-drive variant of its Q4 e-tron all-electric SUV. Badged the Q4 45 e-tron quattro, the AWD electric SUV is available to order now in Europe, with a starting price in its home market of €50,900 ($60,500), including VAT.

The new quattro model uses two electric motors (one on each axle) to generate electric all-wheel drive. Together they offer 195 kW (265 PS/261 hp) of maximum power and 425 Nm (313 lb-ft) of system torque.

That is enough to enable a sprint from zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.9 seconds and an electronically limited top speed of 180 km/h (112 mph). The motors source electricity from a lithium-ion battery pack with a net capacity of 76.6 kWh, which enables a maximum driving range of 490 kilometers (WLTP), the equivalent of 304 miles.

Gallery: 2022 Audi Q4 e-tron 45 quattro European-spec

6 Photos

In addition to the Q4 e-tron 45 quattro, Audi has also started taking orders for another variant, the Q4 Sportback e-tron 40. This rear-wheel-drive model offers the most range out of all Audi electric models, covering up to 534 kilometers (WLTP) on a full charge—or about 332 miles.

Audi charges €49,500 ($58,850) for the Q4 Sportback e-tron 40 in Germany, and for that kind of money you get 150 kW (204 PS/201 hp) and 310 Nm (228 lb-ft) from a rear-mounted electric motor connected to the same 76.6 kWh battery.

The performance is nothing to write home about, with a quoted zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint of 8.5 seconds and a top speed of 160 km/h (99 mph).

The Q4 e-trons are fast when it comes to charging, though. In the best-case scenario, it takes 10 minutes at a charging station to achieve a range of around 130 kilometers (80 miles).