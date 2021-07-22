Check out some of this week's top EV headlines below or get the full scoop here. At the very least, you’ll be the smartest person at the water cooler when it comes to major headlines in the industry and at best, you’ll win one of our free prizes!

Volkswagen Group Battery Electric Vehicle Deliveries Climb

Volkswagen Group delivers 170,939 BEVs in the first 6 months of 2021, doubling the amount of vehicles delivered in the previous period. Most sales took place in Europe, but Volkswagen has planned production for the ID.4 in the U.S. later this year.

Pandemic Causing Delays For Many, Including Rivian

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused additional production and delivery delays of Rivian’s R1T and R1S. Due to delays in facility construction, equipment installation, and delays in vehicle component supplies, deliveries have been pushed to September. This won’t affect delivery vans for Amazon. If you watched the Blue Origin launch earlier this week, you did get to see the R1S driving the crew to the launch pad.

Tesla Semi Coming Soon

Tesla Semi may be about to kick off production at the Nevada-based Ggigafactory. Tesla previously revealed the truck back in 2017 and was supposed to go into production in 2019. Delays have pushed the production date back, but production appears to finally be here.

Improved Battery Technology

Progress on a solid-state battery? Factorial Energy reveals a 40Ah solid-state battery that operates at room temperature. The battery demonstrated a 97.3% capacity retention rate after 675 cycles and at a temperature of 25 degrees celsius.

