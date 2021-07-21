Proterra will supply its H Series 165-kWh battery pack for Roush CleanTech's next-generation F-650 all-electric commercial truck, which is scheduled for delivery to Penske Truck Leasing in 2023.

The global transportation services provider plans to deploy and operate these vehicles in multiple markets. In addition to the all-electric F-650, the three companies will collaborate on fleet electrification strategies, including charging and an ecosystem of solutions to make the transition to electric more seamless for fleets.

“The goal of the Roush CleanTech, Proterra, and Penske collaboration is to remove any and all barriers to help fleets transition to a cleaner future. It’s clear the market is looking for trusted brands like ours to develop innovative technologies while also supporting the entire lifecycle—from vehicle design and development, to infrastructure assistance, after-sales customer support, and more.” Todd Mouw, president of Roush CleanTech

The next-generation Roush CleanTech F-650 Class 6 commercial vehicle will be available in several variants, including box truck, airport GSE, utility truck, shuttle bus, and more. Built on Ford’s F-650 medium duty chassis, the zero-emission truck will feature Roush CleanTech’s advanced clean technology and control systems, along with Proterra’s H Series battery system packaged between the frame rails.

The battery pack provides 165 kWh of energy to deliver an estimated 125 miles of range (201 kilometers) on a single charge—all that while supporting an available payload of nearly 8,500 lbs (3,855 kg). The battery is a welcome improvement over the current model's 138-kWh unit that enables a range of 100 miles (161 km). No other details were released other than the estimated start of deliveries to Penske Truck Leasing in the second quarter of 2023.

Roush CleanTech’s expertise in electrification includes production design, functional performance validation, compliance testing, assembly set up, and vehicle second-stage manufacturing.

Designed and manufactured in the US, Proterra battery packs feature “industry leading energy density and a customizable design to fit within a variety of vehicles.” The company collaborates with commercial vehicle manufacturers to power delivery trucks, electric school buses, coach buses, low-floor cutaway shuttle buses, and construction equipment.