Volta Trucks announced that batteries (modules/packs) for its upcoming Volta Zero electric trucks will be supplied by Proterra.

The Volta Zero is promised to offer a real-world range of 200 km (124 miles) per charge, which is expected to be more than enough for most inner-city logistics and distribution vehicles.

Detailed specs of the final production battery pack were not yet disclosed (the initial announcement is about 160-200 kWh and LFP lithium-ion chemistry), however Volta Trucks hints at liquid thermal conditioning and longevity of over 4,000 recharge cycles over 10 years.

"Proterra batteries feature passive and active safety features, liquid thermal conditioning, and adheres to state-of-the-art functional safety standards, including ISO 26262 (up to ASIL C). The Proterra battery is designed to deliver over 4,000 recharge cycles over 10 years, without significant degradation, to ensure the longevity of the vehicle."

Customer trials of the Volta Zero start in 2021, while series production is expected to follow 12 months later.

Separately, Volta Trucks announced earlier this month that Meritor has become the strategic drivetrain component supplier. Meritor Blue Horizion 14Xe integrated ePowertrain, includes electric motor, transmission, and rear axle.

The Volta Zero will be the first full-electric large commercial vehicle in Europe to use an innovative eAxle to drive the rear wheels. Meritor will supply the single unit, containing the electric motor, transmission, and rear axle of the Volta Zero, with its Blue HorizionTM 14XeTM integrated ePowertrain. The 14Xe all-electric, fully integrated electric powertrain for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, is lighter and more efficient than a conventional electric motor and axle set-up, delivering an increased range as a result. It also provides packaging benefits by freeing up space between the chassis rails to provide the safest possible location for the vehicle’s battery.

Meritor Blue Horizion 14Xe

Volta Zero specs (announced in 2020):