Here is an interesting review of a brand new, gorgeous-looking, black Tesla Model S Plaid by Driven Nashville, who discussed exterior, interior and took the car for a ride.

As we can see, the refreshed Tesla flagship has not changed that much over almost a decade but blacked out and with new wheels, it looks really sharp.

Also, the interior is now noticeably improved (including new screens and storage compartment and overall quality).

"The interior quality of the new Tesla Model S Plaid is a large improvement and features better feeling/stitched leather, improved screen design, new front screen, door design enhancements, a rear screen that can be operated while the car is driving for the kids, and some enhancements in the center console. Overall the interior of the Tesla Model S Plaid is almost on par with the best from Audi, Mercedes, and BMW now."

However, the yoke steering wheel is a bit controversial (visibility is better, but you can't rest your hand like on a conventional round steering wheel and it's not as effective when maneuvering quickly). Tesla replaced also the levers with buttons - some are on the yoke, some are on the screen.

The main point of the Plaid (over the Long Range version) is the acceleration, much stronger than in the 2016 P100D compared in the video.

A surprising thing is that despite the price and delay of the refreshed Model S, the company is still affected by general quality issues. The owner pointed out several places with paint issues.

"Some issues on the Tesla Model S Plaid included the door handles that pitch and some factory paint and scratch issues which I was able to show on camera."

Timestamps:

0:00 - 2:02 Drone & Introduction with Adam

2:02- 3:43 Exterior Styling Updates vs Previous Model S

3:44- 11:57 Interior Overview, Technology Overview & Impressions

11:57 - 17:07 Owners Impressions, Flaws and Front/Rear Trunks

17:08 - 19:03 - Tesla Exterior Quality Control Issues

19:03 - 20:05 - Window Sticker & Current For Sale Price Online

20:06 - 35:00 - Drag Race vs P100D, Launch & Driving Impressions on Country Roads

35:01 - Conclusion, Thank You & Final Thoughts

Gallery: 2021 Tesla Model S

96 Photos

