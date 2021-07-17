Tesla has officially launched in the U.S. a subscription service for the Full Self-Driving (FSD) driver assistance system, which was announced by Elon Musk in late 2020.

The service is available only for Tesla vehicles with Full Self-Driving computer 3.0 or above, and, depending on the Autopilot package, it costs $99 per month (vehicles with Basic Autopilot) or $199 per month (vehicles with Enhanced Autopilot). Those with an older FSD computer might upgrade it to 3.0 but it will cost $1,500.

That's an interesting option for those who would like to just try FSD instead of paying $10,000 upfront to buy it.

The Tesla Full Self-Driving feature is currently nothing more than an advanced driver assistance system that requires the driver's attention and puts 100% responsibility on the driver.

"Note: These features are designed to become more capable over time; however the currently enabled features do not make the vehicle autonomous. The currently enabled features require a fully attentive driver, who has their hands on the wheel and is prepared to take over at any moment."

The company works hard to make FSD fully autonomous relying on cameras, but it's not yet there and frankly, in regulatory statements, Tesla says that it may not achieve full self-driving capability this year.

We must remember that it might take years to develop such a system and then it would have to be allowed by the law.

Currently, the package includes several features, on top of those available in the Enhanced Autopilot package:

Navigate on Autopilot

Auto Lane Change

Autopark

Summon

Full Self-Driving Computer

Traffic Light and Stop Sign Control

Later this year "Autosteer on city streets" is expected to be included as well.

The main point behind the subscription service for the Full Self-Driving is to generate recurring revenue, and address the cases when a Tesla owner has not purchased FSD or the car is on lease.

See details about the offer at Tesla's Full Self-Driving Capability Subscriptions support page here.