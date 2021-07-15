Skoda Enyaq iV is the top choice in June and so far this year.

Plug-in electric passenger car registrations in the Netherlands more than doubled year-over-year in June to 8,821, which is a surprisingly good result at this point of the year.

That's about 26% of the total market, and all-electric cars held an 18% share - much higher than plug-in hybrids.

If the volume continues to increase in the second part of the year, as it usually did in the previous years, it should be a good year.

Plug-in electric car sales in the Netherlands – June 2021

external_image

The total number of registrations so far this year stands at 32,079. The average market share is 20% (including 10% all-electric cars).

Model rank

The star of the show is the all-new Skoda Enyaq iV, which noted 881 registrations in June. That's more than any other plug-in. Moreover, in its third month on the market, the Skoda Enyaq iV is now the top-selling plug-in model year-to-date with 2,082 units.

Let's take a look at the top selling plug-ins in June:

  1. Skoda Enyaq iV - 881
  2. Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) - 616
  3. Ford Mustang Mach-E - 549
  4. Tesla Model 3 - 474
  5. Volkswagen ID.4 - 406
  6. Renault ZOE - 399
  7. Ford Kuga PHEV - 382
  8. BMW iX3 - 345
  9. Volvo XC40 PHEV - 302
  10. MG ZS EV - 275

It's a little bit of surprise that the Tesla Model 3 in its usual volume month (the third month of a quarter) did not surge higher, but instead is behind the Ford Mustang Mach-E. June was probably one of the best months for Tesla in Europe anyway, so let's not draw too far reaching conclusions.

In the year-to-date comparison, things look a bit different:

  1. Skoda Enyaq iV - 2,082
  2. Volvo XC40 PHEV - 1,894
  3. Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) - 1,643
  4. Ford Kuga PHEV - 1,381
  5. Volkswagen ID.4 - 1,275
  6. Ford Mustang Mach-E - 1,011
  7. Tesla Model 3 - 964
  8. Volvo XC40 Recharge - 874
  9. BMW iX3 - 772
  10. Renault ZOE - 749

