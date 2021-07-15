Plug-in electric passenger car registrations in the Netherlands more than doubled year-over-year in June to 8,821, which is a surprisingly good result at this point of the year.

That's about 26% of the total market, and all-electric cars held an 18% share - much higher than plug-in hybrids.

If the volume continues to increase in the second part of the year, as it usually did in the previous years, it should be a good year.

Plug-in electric car sales in the Netherlands – June 2021

The total number of registrations so far this year stands at 32,079. The average market share is 20% (including 10% all-electric cars).

Model rank

The star of the show is the all-new Skoda Enyaq iV, which noted 881 registrations in June. That's more than any other plug-in. Moreover, in its third month on the market, the Skoda Enyaq iV is now the top-selling plug-in model year-to-date with 2,082 units.

Let's take a look at the top selling plug-ins in June:

Skoda Enyaq iV - 881 Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) - 616 Ford Mustang Mach-E - 549 Tesla Model 3 - 474 Volkswagen ID.4 - 406 Renault ZOE - 399 Ford Kuga PHEV - 382 BMW iX3 - 345 Volvo XC40 PHEV - 302 MG ZS EV - 275

It's a little bit of surprise that the Tesla Model 3 in its usual volume month (the third month of a quarter) did not surge higher, but instead is behind the Ford Mustang Mach-E. June was probably one of the best months for Tesla in Europe anyway, so let's not draw too far reaching conclusions.

In the year-to-date comparison, things look a bit different: