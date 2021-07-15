As Lucid Motors is (hopefully) getting ready to finally start deliveries of its Air flagship EV, it has announced a mobile vehicle service program called Lucid Care.

Under the slogan “Service made seamless,” the automaker will handle most maintenance through a fleet of mobile repair service vans. Certified service technicians, who are all Lucid employees, will show up in these vans right in the owner’s driveway, in a parking lot, or at the workplace to perform annual maintenance, routine servicing, and most repairs.

According to Lucid Motors, the program will work around the schedule of the owner, who won’t even be required to be present for the majority of instances. If the owner wants to be there, the Lucid mobile service van is equipped with its own coffee machine, so there's that.

Now, if the Air owner is more old-school and wants to bring the car in, or the car needs additional work, Lucid says it has a growing network of service and certified body repair facilities in major metro markets across the US and Canada.

In the announcement dedicated to Lucid Care, the carmaker also touches the subject of remote diagnostics and repairs. The company says it will be able to administer secure over-the-air updates, allowing it to diagnose and even repair Lucid EVs from afar.

When a software update becomes available, it can be installed in the car during the night, for example, for added convenience. In the event of an incident, Lucid Care also includes Roadside Assistance with live support available 24/7, 365 days a year.

If the incident is more serious, Lucid will transport the car to the nearest service facility free of charge, offering the owner a shared ride to their destination or a loaner vehicle. It’s worth knowing that Roadside Assistance is complimentary for the first 4 years or 50,000 miles (80,500 km).

Finally, Lucid Motors has revealed details about its New Vehicle Limited Warranty, and it’s as follows:

Basic Vehicle: 4 years/50,000 miles

Powertrain: 8 years/100,000 miles

High-voltage battery: 8 years/100,000 miles to 70% capacity

Corrosion protection: 10 years/unlimited mileage

Body and paint defects: 4 years/unlimited mileage

Supplemental Restraint System: 5 years/60,000 miles

The Lucid Air is available starting from $77,400 ($69,900 after federal tax credit), and you can reserve one for $300. Initially, the Air was scheduled to reach customers this spring in Dream Edition launch trim, but has since been delayed to the second half of 2021.