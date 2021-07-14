Volkswagen Group announced that together with Enel X, the Enel Group’s advanced energy solutions business line, it will establish a new joint venture (50/50) to build a fast-charging infrastructure in Italy.

The plan is to deploy, own and operate more than 3,000 high power charging points (up to 350 kW each) at about 700 locations. The network will be available for all electric cars.

"The Enel X-Volkswagen joint venture will focus on city centers, main roads used by commuters and main extra-urban roads with the aim to: enhance the uptake of electric vehicles among urban drivers that do not have private parking facilities by relying on a capillary network of charging points which, in just 20 minutes, can charge popular mid-size vehicles such as the Volkswagen ID.3

reduce range anxiety among EV drivers, especially those commuters who travel longer distances

provide a fast and comfortable charging experience while traveling"

It's actually another huge investment in electrification by the German automotive group, which by 2025 intends to deploy (with partners) a total of 18,000 High Power Charging (HPC) points in Europe, 10,000 in the U.S. and Canada (1,800 Electrify America/Electrify Canada stations) and 17,000 in China.

That's a total of 45,000 ultra-fast charging points globally within five years. Charger deployment at such a high scale should really make a difference in the electric car market.

The Volkswagen Group is in a process of transformation from internal combustion cars to zero-emission cars, but the product itself is not enough. The company is aware that customers need also at least decent fast-charging infrastructure, as well as overnight charging solutions.