May was the third best month ever, as sales tripled year-over-year.
Global passenger plug-in electric car sales increased in May by 199% year-over-year to about 442,000, which happens to be the third-highest monthly result ever.
Plug-ins market share improved to 6.6%, including:
- BEVs: 295,000 (4.4%)
- PHEVs: 147,000 (2.2%)
Sales are expected to further expand later this year, reaching new all-time highs.
Global Plug-In Electric Car Sales – May 2021
During the first five months of 2021, plug-in sales stand at almost 2 million, while the market share increased to 5.8% (3.8% BEVs), compared to 4% a year ago.
Model rank
The Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y were the top-selling models in May, followed by the Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV, Volkswagen ID.4 and a Chinese newcomer - the Changan Benni EV.
The top-selling models for the month:
- Tesla Model 3 - 30,874 and 172,672 YTD (#1)
- Tesla Model Y - 29,378 and 101,674 YTD (#3)
- Wuling's Hong Guang MINI EV - 26,742 and 152,667 YTD (#2)
- Volkswagen ID.4 - 8,529 and 26,271 YTD (#5)
- Changan Benni EV - 8,371 (22,819 YTD #12)
- Volkswagen ID.3 - 6,227 and 23,929 YTD (#10)
- Renault ZOE - 6,020 and 22,987 YTD (#11)
- Toyota Prius Prime - 5,850 and 20,096 YTD (#20)
- BYD Han EV - 5,764 and 32,865 YTD (#4)
- Hyundai Kona Electric - 5,241 and 24,914 YTD (#7)
The top-selling plug-in hybrid was the Toyota Prius Prime (5,850). There were only four PHEVs in top 20.
Top 10 year-to-date:
Brand rank
Tesla continues to be the top EV brand globally with a huge advantage both for the month and for the year. In May, we can see strong results also from BYD and Volkswagen.
The brands for the month:
- Tesla - 60,282 and 276,459 YTD (#1)
- BYD - 31,736 and 110,427 YTD (#4)
- Volkswagen - 29,203 and 118,856 YTD (#3)
- SAIC-GM-Wuling - 27,890 and 161,610 YTD (#2)
- BMW - 21,537 and 105,419 YTD (#5)
- Mercedes-Benz - 16,044 and 88,186 YTD (#)6
- SAIC - 15,364 and 73,086 YTD (#8)
- Volvo - 15,269 and 75,763 YTD (#7)
- Audi - 13,232 and 60,763 YTD (#9)
- Toyota - 11,714 and 43,960 YTD (#13)
An interesting thing is that Nissan is no longer listed among the top 20 EV brands for the year, as Skoda took #20 with 26,061 units. It's amazing what happened with Nissan, who was an EV pioneer.
Top 10 year-to-date:
Among automotive groups, Tesla remains the top player (14% share), followed by Volkswagen Group (13%) and SAIC (12%).
