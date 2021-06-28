With the rapid progress in battery-electric cars, it seems that it's just a matter of time until we will see the end of internal combustion engine (ICE) cars.

Some established manufacturers intend to go 100% electric within 10 years, others might need more time.

Most recently, Klaus Zellmer, Volkswagen board member for sales, revealed to the Muenchner Merkur newspaper (via Reuters) that as far as Europe is concerned, Volkswagen will ditch ICE cars by 2033-2035. The goal for 2030 is 70% EV sales (Europe).

That's an important statement about the strategic direction for the company, which is in a process of deep transformation.

In the U.S. and China, Volkswagen expects to reach full electrification a bit later (no hint about the date), while South America and Africa are significantly behind.

“In Europe, we will exit the business with internal combustion vehicles between 2033 and 2035, in the United States and China somewhat later,” “In South America and Africa, it will take a good deal longer due to the fact that the political and infrastructure framework conditions are still missing.”

It means that 100% fleet electrification will be possible in rich countries, but globally it will take a lot more time.

To complete the transition, the Volkswagen Group is investing heavily in new dedicated, all-electric platforms, new EV plants, battery plants, infrastructure and software development. To offset the massive investments, the group is using synergy between the brands that share EV platforms and plants.

It's a tremendous task, but once it was started, there is no real way to go back. With new models every couple of months, Volkswagen is going electric and conventional cars will gradually fade away.

It will be interesting to see whether Volkswagen will be able to match or exceed Tesla in terms of electric car sales in the near future, to become the biggest BEV player globally.