Volkswagen Group and Greece are electrifying the Mediterranean island of Astypalea, which is expected to transform to 100% electric transportation, powered by renewable electricity.

Earlier this month, Volkswagen delivered the first cars, including the Volkswagen ID.4 police car, which happens to be the first electric police car in the country. The plan is to deploy around a thousand EVs.

Through its subsidiary Elli, Volkswagen launched also the first private and public charging points.

According to the plan, by 2023 a new solar park will provide up to 3 MW of power, which is equivalent to 50% of the island’s overall energy demand and should be enough for all the EVs. By 2026, the system will be expanded to cover 80% of the needs and will be supported by a battery energy storage system.

This entire project is kind of a laboratory of how the future will look like. Customers will be able to buy a variety of EVs at a lower cost, due to government subsidies.

"Police, the airport authority and the island’s municipality will be using the first electric vehicles. The sale of electric vehicles to private customers will start by end of June. Customers can choose from the Volkswagen models e-up!, ID.3 and ID.4, as well as the SEAT MÓ eScooter. The Greek government is also supporting the switch to e-mobility with attractive subsidies."

Herbert Diess, CEO of Volkswagen Group said that this project will be closely researched: