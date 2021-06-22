Much like the developing situation at Tesla's fifth Gigafactory, Giga Austin, its German Gigafactory – officially the fourth Tesla factory to begin construction – is starting to show more and more signs of progress. It may be some time before the factory in Berlin can officially open, but that's reportedly not keeping Tesla from moving forward in every way possible.

We've seen Tesla casting Model Y parts at its unfinished Texas factory, and there was also a full Model Y body on site. Rumors suggested Tesla is also testing its assembly robots in Texas. Now, it seems Tesla is also testing its paint shop in Berlin, a shop that CEO Elon Musk has been raving about for some time.

We'll be honest to say, we're not completely up on how the laws in Germany differ from those in Texas. As we've been seeing so much progress at Tesla's Austin factory, which actually started construction after the upcoming site in Berlin, we've wondered how much pull Tesla would have in Germany. This means we were curious as to whether Tesla could start moving forward with Model Y casting, robot testing, and other related activities in Berlin much like it reportedly has in Texas.

Now, after previous images showing Tesla testing production equipment at Giga Berlin, we have the first signs that Tesla is potentially beginning testing procedures at the site, despite factory delays. As you can see from the tweet above, it seems Tesla is already painting Model Y test bodies at the German Gigafactory. While you can't see a whole lot in the images, there's enough to determine that the inside of the factory, at least this particular location, is progressing substantially.

Below is the most recent drone flyover of Tesla's Giga Berlin factory. Check it out and let us know if you spy anything else worth noting.

When do you think Tesla will finally be able to officially open its Berlin plant? Will the factory in Texas officially open first? Leave us your thoughts in the comment section below.