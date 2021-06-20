The overall passenger car market in France rebounded 46% year-over-year in May to 141,041, while the plug-in electric car sales more than tripled.

In total, some 25,175 new plug-ins were registered last month (up 233% year-over-year). Passenger plug-ins (24,457) account for about 17.3% of the car market, which is one of the best results ever.

Plug-in hybrids continue to sell at a slightly higher volume than all-electric:

Passenger BEVs: 11,564 - up 181% at 8.2% market share

- up 181% at 8.2% market share Passenger PHEVs: 12,893 - up 321% at 9.1% market share

- up 321% at 9.1% market share Light commercial BEVs: 656 - up 65% at 1.8% market share

- up 65% at 1.8% market share Light commercial PHEVs: 62

Total plug-ins: 25,175 - up 233%

Plug-in car sales in France – May 2021

So far this year, the plug-in segment increased 140% year-over-year to over 111,000.

Sales year-to-date:

Passenger BEVs: 51612 - up 65%

- up 65% Passenger and Light commercial PHEVs: 55689 - up 328%

- up 328% Light commercial BEVs: 4,335 - up 89%

- up 89% Total plug-ins: 111,636 - up 140%

Cumulatively, more than 600,000 plug-in cars were sold in France, including almost 394,000 all-electric and almost 188,000 plug-in hybrids.

*some data on the charts are estimated

Models

Renault ZOE finally accelerated from a couple of slower months and was the best-selling electric model in May with 2,577 registrations.

Interestingly, the Tesla Model 3 was the second-best with 2,111 units, ahead of Peugeot 3008 PHEV (1,708) and Peugeot e-208 (1,199).

Detailed numbers of plug-in car registrations provided by L’Avere-France:

Thanks to strong monthly results, the Tesla Model 3 remains the top-selling electric car in France with a total of 8,083 new registrations.

If as usual Tesla will deliver a high number of cars in the last month of a quarter, it should strengthen in June.

Top five year-to-date:

Tesla Model 3 - 8,083 Peugeot 3008 PHEV - 7,527 Renault ZOE - 7,448 Peugeot e-208 - 7,233 Renault Captur PHEV - 4,309

Detailed stats for models are provided by EV Sales Blog: