Many manufacturers have announced their goal to stop either producing or selling fossil fuel-burning vehicles by a certain date, usually around the year 2030. For Audi, the year when it will introduce its last ICE vehicle is just five years from now - a recently published report says it will no longer add any new ICE offerings to its roster after 2026.

So far the information is not crystal clear, but it could also refer to hybrids and plug-in hybrids too. The announcement was reportedly made by Audi’s CEO, Markus Duesmann, who spoke to the board on June 17, emphasizing that the automaker needs to speed up its electrification plans. An older estimation by Volkswagen suggested the group would still sell around 30 percent ICE vehicles (hybrids and plug-ins included) by the year 2030, so it will probably take at least another half-decade to completely eliminate them from the lineup.

Audi already offers some sort of electrification on all its models, but the turning point for the company will come once it launches the first vehicle spawned by its Artemis project. The electric vehicle is expected to be unveiled in 2024 and it promises better range, advanced self-driving capability and superior performance to any current VW group EV; it is also expected to feature a bold, radical design.

The next major Audi EV launch will be the A6 E-Tron and the Q5 E-Tron, both of which will be unveiled in 2022. The former has already been shown in close-to-production concept form and it’s a sporty looking fastback (closer in shape to an A7) that looks nothing like today’s A6 (and it’s not going to be mechanically related to the gas-burning A6 in any way).

