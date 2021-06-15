In our latest edition of electric vehicle charging equipment reviews, we check out the AmazingE and AmazingE Fast, two very popular portable level 2 EV chargers.

The AmazingE line is a sub-brand of ClipperCreek and is sold and serviced by the parent company based in Auburn, California. ClipperCreek has been selling EV charging equipment longer than any other company that we know of and has a reputation for producing high-quality EVSE and offering good customer support.

The AmazingE has been available since 2017 and is a 16-amp unit that can deliver up to 3.8 kW to an electric vehicle. It uses a NEMA 14-30 plug, which is a common outlet for an electric clothes dryer or kitchen range, but you can also buy adapters online that allow you to utilize a variety of other 240-volt outlets.

The AmazingE costs $329.00 and recharges an EV at a rate of approximately 10 to 12 miles of range per hour, depending on how efficient the vehicle is, and comes with a 20-foot (6m) cable.

"AmazingE Fast is part of ClipperCreek's investment to developing a residential-specific line of products to give our customers a less expensive, yet rugged and safe option for home charging. It uses the latest ClipperCreek technology, but is designed specifically for home use." - Jason France, Founder and President of ClipperCreek

The AmazingE Fast is the second offering in the AmazingE line and only recently became available in mid-2020. The AmazingE Fast is twice as powerful as the original AmazingE, and can deliver 32-amps (7.7 kW) to an electric vehicle.

The AmazingE Fast comes with a 25-foot (7.6m) cable, which is 5-feet (1.5m) longer than the cable on the AmazingE, and can be ordered as a hardwired unit for $469.00 or with a NEMA 14-50 plug which costs $484.00.

The AmazingE Fast has a significantly thicker and heavier cable than the regular AmazingE, due to the fact that it has to deliver twice the power. Both units are NEMA 4 rated, which provided excellent protection from the elements when used outdoors.

The connectors are the same, and both chargers use the industry standard, J1772 connector. That allows the AmazingE and AmazingE Fast to charge any EV currently sold in North America, even Tesla vehicles by using the J1772 to Tesla adapter that comes standard with every Tesla sold.

AmazingE portable EV charger drop test

As part of our testing, we dropped both units 10 times from approximately 5-feet (1.5 meters) onto a concrete floor and then plugged the units in to see if they still worked. Both units worked fine and showed no signs of visible damage like chips or scratches in the plastic outer casing.

Both the AmazingE and AmazingE Fats are safety certified and come with respectable 3-year warranties. We mention in the video that it's important to make sure you're getting a quality EVSE, because chances are you'll be using it frequently and for many continuous hours.

Whatever brand you purchase, you should always check to see if it has been safety certified and has a warranty of at least 1-year. Personally, I wouldn't buy an EVSE if it wasn't from an established company and didn't have a 3-year warranty, but that's a decision that each individual has to make.

So check out the review and let us know what you think. Also, if you already have an AmazingE EVSE, let us know how you like it.