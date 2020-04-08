ClipperCreek today launched an all-new AmazingE FAST residential charging station model, rated at 32 Amp (7.7 kW), which comes in two versions: hardwired and with NEMA 14-50 plug.

As we can see in the image above, it's one of the most compact charging units on the market and, according to ClipperCreek, also a reliable one. An important advantage is, of course, the 25 foot (7.62 m) cable.

The introductory price starts at $419 for the hardwired version, while the travel-friendly plug-in version price is $434 (both $50 less than they will be after the introduction).

Jason France, Founder and President of ClipperCreek said:

"AmazingE FAST is part of ClipperCreek's investment to developing a residential-specific line of products to give our customers a less expensive, yet rugged and safe option for home charging. It uses the latest ClipperCreek technology, but is designed specifically for home use."

Amanda Lance, Inside Sales Manager at ClipperCreek said:

"We're excited to introduce the new AmazingE FAST. It's our next generation of innovative EV charging stations, leveraging ClipperCreek's advanced technology and high volume automotive production to benefit residential consumers. Plug-in vehicle owners using the AmazingE FAST can recover up to 30 miles of range per hour from this compact EVSE. The plug-in version is travel-friendly at just under 8 pounds and less than 14" long. The hardwired option is easily installed by an electrician in a matter of minutes once the branch circuit is ready."