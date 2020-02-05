ClipperCreek, one of the most known U.S. electric vehicle charging station manufacturers, happily announced the sale of its 90,000th charging station, which happened to be the latest plug-in dual unit HCS-D40P.

The company was founded in 2006 by Jason France, who was engaged in EV charging since the 1990s and in 2006 took an opportunity of becoming a Tesla supplier at the time (before Tesla went all in-house):

“ClipperCreek’s founder, Jason France, was building stations for the electric car industry in the 1990s. He continued to perfect his technology even after the market hiatus,” said Will Barrett, ClipperCreek Director of Sales. “When Tesla announced they were building an electric car in 2006, the Roadster, Jason was able to secure the contract to supply the charging stations for that program. He then secured the BMW Active E program and ClipperCreek, as we know it today, was born.”

The important thing to note is that all the charging stations are produced at the manufacturing facility in Auburn, California.

ClipperCreek offers charging products (basically AC Level 1 and Level 2 terminals) in three segments: Commercial, Direct to Consumer, and Automotive OEM, focusing on high consumer satisfaction:

"ClipperCreek is one of the original EVSE manufacturers and has become synonymous with quality, reliability and service"

Besides that, ClipperCreek is also a supplier of key parts (like circuit boards for Level 1) to other EVSE manufacturers. As it turns out, hundreds of thousands of EVSE have some tech from ClipperCreek inside.

Jason France, ClipperCreek President and Founder said: