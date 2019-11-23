As the plug-in car market gradually matures and many EV owners now have a two or even three EVs, ClipperCreek introduces a new plug-in dual electric vehicle charging station, the HCS-D40P.

The new model is envisioned to charge two EVs simultaneously, automatically splitting power between them:

up to 16 A (3.8 kW) per EV when both are charging

up to 32 A (7.7 kW) when one vehicle is charging

Thanks to the power split, there is no necessity for electrical infrastructure upgrades from an existing 40 A circuit.

Another important feature is 25 foot charging cables, very handy when you have to accommodate two EVs near a single charging point.

The price for the HCS-D40P is $1,369, which can be reduced by $250 through the Trade-UP! program if consumers will sell their functioning used HCS-40, HCS-40P or HCS-50P back to ClipperCreek.

ClipperCreek dual charging stations:

Amanda Lance, ClipperCreek Inside Sales Manager said:

“The HCS-D40P is a great value and an exciting product offering. Many of our residential customers who originally bought a plug-in HCS station for home charging now have a second or even third EV. The HCS-D40P allows them to charge two vehicles at the same time without electrical infrastructure upgrades. The Trade-UP! lets them swap out their original station for a dual station at a significant savings, and use the same outlet. We think this is a great solution and provides excellent value for many customers,”. “The Trade-UP! program was introduced in May and has been very popular. We’ve now expanded the program to buy back HCS-50P units and added the new plug-in HCS-D40P to the list of dual stations that qualify as well. For a limited time, consumers who purchase any dual charging station (hardwired, ruggedized, or plug-in) can sell their functioning used HCS-40, HCS-40P or HCS-50P back to ClipperCreek for $250.”

Jason France, President and Founder of ClipperCreek said:

“We listen to our customers. We develop products that reflect our commitment to advancing electric vehicles and bring the greatest value to our customers. This is an affordable solution to accommodate multiple electric vehicles, which many households and businesses now need.”

More details:

Features of the HCS dual charging station include: 7kW of power to charge two electric vehicles quickly

32 Amp hardwired station that installs onto a single dedicated 40A circuit

Hardwired or plug-in available (NEMA 6-50 or NEMA 14-50 plug)

Charges two vehicles simultaneously, automatically splitting power with up to 16 Amps of electricity each when both are charging and up to 32 Amps when one vehicle is charging

Fully sealed, weatherproof NEMA 4 station enclosure for indoor or outdoor installation

Operating temperatures: -22°F to 122°F (-30°C to 50°C)

Integrated cable wrap making storing the cables simple and convenient

Optional Cable Cradle offered for flexible cable management for just $19

Two 25 foot charging cables for installation flexibility and superior vehicle reach

Two SAE-J1772 universal connectors, suitable for charging any electric vehicle in the US

Connectors accommodate a specially sized padlock for security (padlocks included)

Two SAE-J1772 connector holsters included

3-year warranty and support from the outstanding ClipperCreek customer service team

No assembly required

Made in America Stations eligible for Trade-UP! include: HCS-40

HCS-40R

HCS-40P

HCS-50P

Bonus: ClipperCreek HCS-D40P Installation video