While MIC Tesla Model 3 sales in China decreased, the entry-level Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV city vehicle continues its surge at high speed.

In May, sales of this tiny EV amounted tot 29,706 according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), via Moneyball.

* CPCA reports wholesale shipments, not registrations/deliveries.

The second best was Tesla Model Y with 12,728 units, followed by 9,208 Tesla Model 3.

Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV sales in China - May 2021

After almost 12-months of sales since June 2020, the SAIC-GM-Wuling joint venture has sold a total of over 260,000 units or so. That's a huge number. The daily average is above 700!

This year the result is up to around 128,796-140,000 depending on the data source (CPCA/manufacturer). Model 3 is at 68,330, while Model Y at 34,557 YTD.

At that point, it's clear that Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV will be the top-selling EV in China this year, possibly above 400,000 cumulatively.

As we can see in the table, more and more normal-size electric cars are now selling also at 5,000 a month and the top 15 plug-ins are above 3,000.

Next year we will probably see a convertible version of the vehicle - the Hong Guang MINI EV Cabrio.

Wuling - Hong Guang MINI EV specs: