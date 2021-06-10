Not only did the price of the Tesla Model S Plaid increase. We just noticed that the Tesla Model Y Long Range is now also more expensive in the U.S.

This year, Tesla quite frequently increased prices for the Model 3 and Model Y (usually by $500, sometimes by $1,000). The last time was on May 21.

Today, the Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD starts at $52,490 (+$1,200 DST), which is $500 more than before.

The interesting thing is that the prices of the Model 3 remain at the same level, so maybe at least for now, supply chain issues did not affect the smallest Tesla.

Hopefully, Tesla prices will soon start to stabilize and then hopefully decrease, as we would like to see electric cars become more and more affordable.

Tesla prices