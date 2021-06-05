The MSRP price also remains the same at $39,090.
Kia America announced the 2021 Niro EV, which compared to the outgoing 2020 model year has received some technology and convenience enhancements.
There are no changes to the specs - battery capacity of 64 kWh and an EPA range of 239 miles (385 km) remain the same. Also, the starting price is the same at $39,090 (MSRP) for the EX trim. The EX Premium trim starts at $44,650.
The changes include:
- Standard Rear Occupant Alert (door-logic based)
- Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (EX)
- Remote Start functionality allows for cabin preheating or cooling
- Niro EV expands the available DriveWise Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)2. including Leading Vehicle Departure Alert, Highway Driving Assist and Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control – Curve
The list of DriveWise features includes:
- Forward Collision Warning
Std: EX, EX Premium
- Forward Collision-Avoidance-Assist (FCA-Cyc & FCA-Ped) with camera and radar (vehicle, pedestrian and cyclist detection)
Std: EX, EX Premium
- Blindspot Collision Warning (BCW) with Rear Cross Traffic Collision Warning (RCCW)
Std: EX, EX Premium
- Lane Keep Assist (LKA) with Lane Departure Warning (LDW)
Std: EX, EX Premium
- Lane Following Assist (LFA)
Std: EX, EX Premium
- Smart Cruise Control with Stop and Go (SCC w/S&G)
Std: EX
- Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control - Curve with Stop and Go (NSCC-C)
Std: EX Premium
- Highway Driving Assist (HDA)
Std: EX Premium
- High Beam Assist (HBA)
Std: EX, EX Premium
- Driver Attention Warning (DAW) with Lead Vehicle Departure Alert (LVDA)
Std: EX, EX Premium
We did not expect any significant changes to the Niro EV, as the South Korean manufacturer is now focused on its all-new Kia EV6 model.
2021 Kia Niro EV (e-Niro)
|Model
|Base Price
|Dest. Charge
|Tax Credit
|Effective Price
|2021 Kia Niro EV (e-Niro)
|$39,090
|+$1,175
|$7,500
|$32,765
|Model
|Drive
|Battery
(kWh)
|EPA
Range
|0-60
mph
(sec)
|Top
Speed
|2021 Kia Niro EV (e-Niro)
|FWD
|64
|239 mi
(385 km)
|7.5
|104 mph
(167 km/h)
