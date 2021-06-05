The MSRP price also remains the same at $39,090.

Kia America announced the 2021 Niro EV, which compared to the outgoing 2020 model year has received some technology and convenience enhancements.

There are no changes to the specs - battery capacity of 64 kWh and an EPA range of 239 miles (385 km) remain the same. Also, the starting price is the same at $39,090 (MSRP) for the EX trim. The EX Premium trim starts at $44,650.

The changes include:

  • Standard Rear Occupant Alert (door-logic based)
  • Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (EX)
  • Remote Start functionality allows for cabin preheating or cooling
  • Niro EV expands the available DriveWise Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)2. including Leading Vehicle Departure Alert, Highway Driving Assist and Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control – Curve

The list of DriveWise features includes:

  • Forward Collision Warning
    Std: EX, EX Premium
  • Forward Collision-Avoidance-Assist (FCA-Cyc & FCA-Ped) with camera and radar (vehicle, pedestrian and cyclist detection)
    Std: EX, EX Premium
  • Blindspot Collision Warning (BCW) with Rear Cross Traffic Collision Warning (RCCW)
    Std: EX, EX Premium
  • Lane Keep Assist (LKA) with Lane Departure Warning (LDW)
    Std: EX, EX Premium
  • Lane Following Assist (LFA)
    Std: EX, EX Premium
  • Smart Cruise Control with Stop and Go (SCC w/S&G)
    Std: EX
  • Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control - Curve with Stop and Go (NSCC-C)
    Std: EX Premium
  • Highway Driving Assist (HDA)
    Std: EX Premium
  • High Beam Assist (HBA)
    Std: EX, EX Premium
  • Driver Attention Warning (DAW) with Lead Vehicle Departure Alert (LVDA)
    Std: EX, EX Premium

We did not expect any significant changes to the Niro EV, as the South Korean manufacturer is now focused on its all-new Kia EV6 model.

2021 Kia Niro EV (e-Niro)

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price
2021 Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) $39,090 +$1,175 $7,500 $32,765
Model Drive Battery
(kWh)		 EPA
Range		 0-60
mph
(sec)		 Top
Speed
2021 Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) FWD 64 239 mi
(385 km)		 7.5 104 mph
(167 km/h)

Gallery: 2021 Kia Niro EV

2021 Kia Niro EV
23 Photos
