Kia America announced the 2021 Niro EV, which compared to the outgoing 2020 model year has received some technology and convenience enhancements.

There are no changes to the specs - battery capacity of 64 kWh and an EPA range of 239 miles (385 km) remain the same. Also, the starting price is the same at $39,090 (MSRP) for the EX trim. The EX Premium trim starts at $44,650.

The changes include:

Standard Rear Occupant Alert (door-logic based)

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (EX)

Remote Start functionality allows for cabin preheating or cooling

Niro EV expands the available DriveWise Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)2. including Leading Vehicle Departure Alert, Highway Driving Assist and Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control – Curve

The list of DriveWise features includes:

Forward Collision Warning

Std: EX, EX Premium

Std: EX, EX Premium Forward Collision-Avoidance-Assist (FCA-Cyc & FCA-Ped) with camera and radar (vehicle, pedestrian and cyclist detection)

Std: EX, EX Premium

Std: EX, EX Premium Blindspot Collision Warning (BCW) with Rear Cross Traffic Collision Warning (RCCW)

Std: EX, EX Premium

Std: EX, EX Premium Lane Keep Assist (LKA) with Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

Std: EX, EX Premium

Std: EX, EX Premium Lane Following Assist (LFA)

Std: EX, EX Premium

Std: EX, EX Premium Smart Cruise Control with Stop and Go (SCC w/S&G)

Std: EX

Std: EX Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control - Curve with Stop and Go (NSCC-C)

Std: EX Premium

Std: EX Premium Highway Driving Assist (HDA)

Std: EX Premium

Std: EX Premium High Beam Assist (HBA)

Std: EX, EX Premium

Std: EX, EX Premium Driver Attention Warning (DAW) with Lead Vehicle Departure Alert (LVDA)

Std: EX, EX Premium

We did not expect any significant changes to the Niro EV, as the South Korean manufacturer is now focused on its all-new Kia EV6 model.

2021 Kia Niro EV (e-Niro)

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2021 Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) $39,090 +$1,175 $7,500 $32,765

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2021 Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) FWD 64 239 mi

(385 km) 7.5 104 mph

(167 km/h)

Gallery: 2021 Kia Niro EV