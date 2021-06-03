As we noted yesterday, the all-new, all-electric Toyota BZ4X Concept debuted in the U.S. at Toyota Motor North America’s headquarters.

Let's take a closer look at this very interesting new model with our sister site Motor1, which finds the new Toyota attractive both on the exterior (including black-grey color mix) and interior.

The car reminds us in many ways of the RAV4, which is positive (RAV4 is one of the best-selling SUVs, after all). The BZ4X will be slighly longer, but also lower and wider than the RAV4. It should be roomy inside with plenty of space in the trunk. The hood was not allowed to open so we don't know whether there will be a front trunk (frunk) yet.

The production version of the BZ4X is expected in 2022. It will be based on the new e-TNGA BEV-dedicated platform and offered in an all-wheel-drive version.

No technical details are available yet, but we expect dual-motor configuration (one motor per axle) and an EPA range rating of 250-300 miles, simply to be competitive with other cars.

Once the Toyota BZ4X will arrive on the market, it will have to compete more or less directly with EVs like Tesla Model Y, Ford Mustang Mach-E, Volkswagen ID.4, Nissan Ariya, Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6. An additional internal competition will come from Subaru, which is involved in the e-TNGA development and will offer the Solterra model. Without a doubt, the electric crossover/SUV segment becomes the most EV-rich.

It's great to see that Toyota is finally preparing a volume, mainstream electric car for the global market. The plan is to introduce 15 new all-electric cars by 2025, including 7 "bZ" ("Beyond Zero" brand umbrella).

