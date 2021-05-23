It shares its 14.4 kWh battery with the Ford Escape PHEV.

One of the newest plug-in hybrids on the market - the Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring - was priced at $50,390, which is slightly less than comparable PHEVs from other premium brands like Audi, BMW or Volvo.

After including $995 DST and the available federal tax credit of $6,843, the effective price is $44,542 - pretty close to the Corsair Reserve trim (ICE).

The all-electric range of the Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring is 28 miles (45.1 km). The amount of federal tax credit, the same as in the Ford Escape PHEV (in Europe: Ford Kuga PHEV) suggests that the battery capacity is exactly the same: 14.4 kWh.

One thing that we noted is that Lincoln Corsair PHEV has more range than other premium PHEVs, but falls short of the mainstream models like Ford Escape PHEV or Toyota RAV4 Prime.

Price and specs:

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price
2021 Audi Q5 55 TFSI e quattro $51,900 +$1,095 $6,712 $46,283
2021 BMW X3 xDrive30e $49,600 +$995 $5,836 $44,759
2021 BMW X5 xDrive45e $65,400 +$995 $7,500 $58,895
2021 Ford Escape PHEV $32,650 +$1,245 $6,843 $27,052
2021 Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring $69,070 +$1,095 $6,534 $63,631
2021 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring $50,390 +$995 $6,843 $44,542
2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime $38,250 +$1,175 $7,500 $31,925
2021 Volvo XC60 T8 Twin Engine $53,500 +$1,095 $5,419 $49,176
2020 Volvo XC90 T8 Twin Engine $63,450 +$1,095 $5,419 $59,126
Model Drive Battery
(kWh)		 EPA
EV
Range		 EPA
Total
Range		 0-60
mph
(sec)
2021 Audi Q5 55 TFSI e quattro AWD 14.1 19 mi
(31 km)		 400 mi
(644 km)		 5.0
2021 BMW X3 xDrive30e AWD 12 17 mi
(27 km)		 340 mi
(547 km)		 5.9
2021 BMW X5 xDrive45e AWD 21.6 30 mi
(48 km)		 400 mi
(644 km)		 5.3
2021 Ford Escape PHEV FWD 14.4 37 mi*
(60 km)		 520 mi
(837 km)		  
2021 Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring AWD 13.6 21 mi
(34 km)		 460 mi
(740 km)		  
2021 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring AWD 14.4 28 mi
(45 km)		 430 mi
(692 km)		  
2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime AWD 18.1 42 mi
(68 km)		 600 mi
(965 km)		 5.7
2021 Volvo XC60 T8 Twin Engine AWD 11.6 18 mi
(29 km)		 520 mi
(837 km)		  
2020 Volvo XC90 T8 Twin Engine AWD 11.6 18 mi
(29 km)		 520 mi
(837 km)		  

See how it compares to other plug-in hybrids at InsideEVs compare card.

Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring specs (target):

  • 28 miles (45.1 km) of all-electric EPA range and 430 miles (692 km) total
  • 14.4 kWh battery
  • all-wheel drive
  • system output of 266 hp (198 kW) peak
  • a specially engineered 2.5-liter Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder gas engine, a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor and PowerSplit electric continuously variable transmission, plus a second electric motor for rear axle

