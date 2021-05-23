It shares its 14.4 kWh battery with the Ford Escape PHEV.
One of the newest plug-in hybrids on the market - the Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring - was priced at $50,390, which is slightly less than comparable PHEVs from other premium brands like Audi, BMW or Volvo.
After including $995 DST and the available federal tax credit of $6,843, the effective price is $44,542 - pretty close to the Corsair Reserve trim (ICE).
The all-electric range of the Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring is 28 miles (45.1 km). The amount of federal tax credit, the same as in the Ford Escape PHEV (in Europe: Ford Kuga PHEV) suggests that the battery capacity is exactly the same: 14.4 kWh.
One thing that we noted is that Lincoln Corsair PHEV has more range than other premium PHEVs, but falls short of the mainstream models like Ford Escape PHEV or Toyota RAV4 Prime.
Price and specs:
|Model
|Base Price
|Dest. Charge
|Tax Credit
|Effective Price
|2021 Audi Q5 55 TFSI e quattro
|$51,900
|+$1,095
|$6,712
|$46,283
|2021 BMW X3 xDrive30e
|$49,600
|+$995
|$5,836
|$44,759
|2021 BMW X5 xDrive45e
|$65,400
|+$995
|$7,500
|$58,895
|2021 Ford Escape PHEV
|$32,650
|+$1,245
|$6,843
|$27,052
|2021 Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring
|$69,070
|+$1,095
|$6,534
|$63,631
|2021 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
|$50,390
|+$995
|$6,843
|$44,542
|2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime
|$38,250
|+$1,175
|$7,500
|$31,925
|2021 Volvo XC60 T8 Twin Engine
|$53,500
|+$1,095
|$5,419
|$49,176
|2020 Volvo XC90 T8 Twin Engine
|$63,450
|+$1,095
|$5,419
|$59,126
|Model
|Drive
|Battery
(kWh)
|EPA
EV
Range
|EPA
Total
Range
|0-60
mph
(sec)
|2021 Audi Q5 55 TFSI e quattro
|AWD
|14.1
|19 mi
(31 km)
|400 mi
(644 km)
|5.0
|2021 BMW X3 xDrive30e
|AWD
|12
|17 mi
(27 km)
|340 mi
(547 km)
|5.9
|2021 BMW X5 xDrive45e
|AWD
|21.6
|30 mi
(48 km)
|400 mi
(644 km)
|5.3
|2021 Ford Escape PHEV
|FWD
|14.4
|37 mi*
(60 km)
|520 mi
(837 km)
|2021 Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring
|AWD
|13.6
|21 mi
(34 km)
|460 mi
(740 km)
|2021 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
|AWD
|14.4
|28 mi
(45 km)
|430 mi
(692 km)
|2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime
|AWD
|18.1
|42 mi
(68 km)
|600 mi
(965 km)
|5.7
|2021 Volvo XC60 T8 Twin Engine
|AWD
|11.6
|18 mi
(29 km)
|520 mi
(837 km)
|2020 Volvo XC90 T8 Twin Engine
|AWD
|11.6
|18 mi
(29 km)
|520 mi
(837 km)
See how it compares to other plug-in hybrids at InsideEVs compare card.
Gallery: Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring specs (target):
- 28 miles (45.1 km) of all-electric EPA range and 430 miles (692 km) total
- 14.4 kWh battery
- all-wheel drive
- system output of 266 hp (198 kW) peak
- a specially engineered 2.5-liter Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder gas engine, a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor and PowerSplit electric continuously variable transmission, plus a second electric motor for rear axle
About this article