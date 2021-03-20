The upcoming 2021 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring plug-in hybrid is one of the latest models that has received EPA range and efficiency rating.

The results are better than initially expected - 28 miles (45.1 km) of EPA Combined all-electric range (vs expected 25 miles). It's substantially more than in the case of Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring plug-in hybrid, which has 21 miles (33.8 km) of EPA Combined range.

2021 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring

We don't know yet the full specs of Lincoln Corsair PHEV (see what we knew in 2020 here), but with 28 miles (45.1 km) of EV range, it might be interesting for Lincoln customers. The total range is 430 miles (692 km).

The combined energy consumption in EV mode is 78 MPGe: 432 Wh/mi (269 Wh/km). In the hybrid mode, the car is 37.5% more energy efficient than the conventional version according to the EPA.

2021 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Charge Depleting 2-cycle, Charge Sustaining 2-cycle] All-electric

Combined

City

Highway 0-28 mi (0-45.1 km)

28 mi (45.1 km)

30.38 mi (48.9 km)

25.96 mi (41.8 km) EPA Energy consumption in EV mode (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 78 MPGe: 432 Wh/mi (269 Wh/km)

83 MPGe: 406 Wh/mi (252 Wh/km)

72 MPGe: 468 Wh/mi (291 Wh/km) EPA Energy consumption in HEV mode: Combined

City

Highway 33 MPG

34 MPG

32 MPG Total range (EV+HEV): 430 mi (692 km)

Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring specs (target):