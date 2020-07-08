On a short commute, Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring can be zero emission.
Lincoln's first plug-in hybrid, the Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring version, is a cousin of the Ford Explorer PHEV, recently launched in Europe.
The official EPA all-electric range rating of the Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring is 21 miles (33.8 km) using a 13.6 kWh battery. In Europe, the Ford Explorer PHEV received 42 km (26 miles) of WLTP range.
As in the case of other such large plug-in hybrids, the energy consumption in EV mode is significant: 56 MPGe - 602 Wh/mi (374 Wh/km).
On the positive side, even in hybrid mode, the Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring is more efficient than its conventional versions:
2020 Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring EPA rating:
- all-electric range of 21 miles (33.8 km)
- total range of 460 miles (740 km)
- energy consumption (including charging losses):
- EV mode: 56 MPGe - 602 Wh/mi (374 Wh/km)
- Hybrid mode: 23 MPG
Pricing for the Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring starts effectively at $63,361 (MSRP of $68,800 plus $1,095 destination fee and deducting the federal tax credit of $6,534).
Gallery: Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring
2020 Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring plug-in hybrid specs:
- 21 miles (33.8 km) of all-electric EPA range
460 miles (740 km) of total range
- 13.6 kWh battery
- all-wheel drive
- system output of 494 horsepower and 630 lb.-ft. of torque
(400 hp Twin-Turbocharged 3.0L V6 engine with 10-Speed transmission and 75 kW electric motor)