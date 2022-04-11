Lincoln will unveil an all-electric concept vehicle on April 20 in what is likely a debut that was supposed to take place at the now postponed Beijing Motor Show.

Ford Motor Company's luxury brand is keeping the cards close to the chest with this one, only saying that we're dealing with a global concept that "serves as inspiration for the brand's fully electric vehicles coming in the near future."

Along with the short statement, Lincoln has released a 17-second teaser video that focuses mostly on the lighting signature displayed by the mystery concept vehicle.

Actually, there are many illuminated bits on this concept, starting with the big Lincoln logo at the front and additional brand logos on the front doors. The vehicle also gets light strips on the fenders, wheel arches, mirror caps, and roof.

This may seem excessive, but we suspect not all of them remain on when the vehicle is moving; we suspect these lights are part of a coming home/leaving home sequence when the car is locked/unlocked.

Interestingly, the lighting scheme highlights a very striking roofline that descends dramatically towards the rear. Judging by the proportions on this thing and the generous ride height, we're tempted to say it's a crossover coupe of sorts.

The electric concept is the first vehicle penned under the leadership of Anthony Lo, Ford Motor Company's chief design officer.

Interestingly, the vehicle does not appear to be the same as the one Lincoln teased in June 2021—or if it is, it has seen significant changes. The brand logo is significantly bigger and placed lower on the new concept, which also appears to feature a different bumper and no horizontal light bar uniting the headlights.

Another question mark regards the fact the vehicle Lincoln teased last year was expected to be a production model, whereas this one is a concept vehicle. Decide for yourself whether these vehicles are different by watching the video teaser of the EV concept above and the teaser of the production model at the bottom of this page.

Lincoln is reportedly preparing at least five electric SUVs through 2026, with the first one coming this year—the one teased in June 2021. According to a report from Reuters citing three people familiar with the plans, the electric SUVs will replace or supplement the Lincoln Corsair, Nautilus, Aviator and Navigator.