Lincoln is accelerating electrification efforts with a pretty ambitious goal to electrify its entire portfolio by 2030. Moreover, half of the global sales volume will be zero-emissions vehicles by mid-decade (around 2025).

Currently, Lincoln offers in the U.S. only two plug-in hybrids, Lincoln Aviator PHEV and Lincoln Corsair PHEV.

First Lincoln BEV in 2022

Next year, when Ford's luxury brand will celebrate its 100th anniversary, the first all-electric model will be introduced.

Details about this new BEV have not yet been released, but it will be a global model that is expected to "accelerates growth in North America and China." In other words, it will be sold in North America and China, but only time will tell about other markets.

"Lincoln will debut its first global fully electric vehicle next year, the first step toward electrifying its entire portfolio of vehicles by the end of the decade. The new electric vehicle will debut as the brand celebrates its 100th anniversary next year and accelerates growth in North America and China. By mid-decade, Lincoln expects half of its global volume will be zero-emissions vehicles and plans to electrify its portfolio of vehicles by 2030. This is part of the company’s Ford+ plan and Ford Motor Company’s planned investment of more than $30 billion in electrification by 2025."

A teaser of the car, with the instrument cluster, suggests that it will be a long-range EV. The range is 380 miles (611 km) at around 80% state-of-charge. But of course, it's just an image, not an official confirmation.

Lincoln first EV teaser images: instrument cluster

New BEV platform for 4 Lincoln models

One of the most important things in the press release is that the company is working on a new EV-only platform that will allow building rear-wheel-drive (RWD) and all-wheel-drive (AWD) cars (respectively single- or dual-motor setups, we guess).

The Lincoln brand intends to develop a total of four models based on this platform. We can assume that Ford will also utilize the platform under its own brand.

"The company’s new rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive battery electric flexible architecture will enable Lincoln to deliver four new and distinct fully electric vehicles. The first fully electric Lincoln will join the plug-in hybrid Aviator and Corsair SUVs, as the brand shifts toward electrification."

At this point we don't know anything about the nameplates - those might be simply next-generation, BEV-only versions of the existing models (ICE would be then ditched) or completely new nameplates.

Design

The all-new Lincoln electric car will be different than the current ones as the EV platform allows for a more spacious interior. There will be a "coast-to-coast display," and new exterior design language, previewed by the Lincoln Zephyr Reflection concept.

"Evolving Lincoln’s design, the fully electric Lincoln will deliver a more spacious interior that creates the ultimate expression of the Lincoln sanctuary. On approach, the exterior presents a striking, modern aesthetic, while the iconic Lincoln star evolves to meet an electrified future. Thoughtful details inside create a truly rejuvenating space for all, with clever storage solutions and minimalistic panels, while a larger, expansive panoramic vista roof enhances natural light and provides a more open, airy feel throughout. With a coast-to-coast display that offers a sweeping view of the horizon, Lincoln’s new digital design language – Constellation – includes exclusive themes showcasing the night sky. Clients can choose the theme that best reflects their current mood."

Lincoln first EV teaser image (interior sketch) Lincoln first EV teaser image (panoramic roof)

On top of that, Lincoln promises next-generation technology to keep the car always-on connected, over-the-air software updates (soon first OTA to be released for the conventional 2021 Lincoln Nautilus) and the latest autonomous driving features.

"Continuous quality improvements, plus new features and capability updates for SYNC® 4-enabled vehicles will be rolled out through the Lincoln Enhance platform via over-the-air software updates. This summer, 2021 Lincoln Nautilus clients will receive their first software updates, including enhancements to their navigation system, Apple CarPlay and digital owner’s manual. A powerful new update to the hands-free digital assistant Alexa arrives this fall, bringing the seamless operations that clients have come to expect with their personal and home devices. Soon, the brand will build on its comprehensive suite of advanced driver-assist features with the introduction of Lincoln ActiveGlide hands-free highway driving technology. Using advanced camera, radar and driver monitoring technologies, Lincoln ActiveGlide will allow a driver to operate hands-free on prequalified sections of divided highways called Hands-Free Blue Zones. Future Lincoln vehicles will benefit from a unique digital platform built on top of the Android operating system for a constantly improving, ever more personalized ownership experience. The Lincoln Intelligence System will allow for the creation of more connected, sensory experiences."

That's enough for us to be eager to see the electric Lincoln as those EV might be strong choices on the market.