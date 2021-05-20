In April, BYD sold about 25,034 plug-in electric cars, which is not only 104% more than a year ago, but more than in 2019, which makes it the best result for the month of April ever.

BYD sales surges since the BYD Han model has joined the lineup in volume and the company has started to add new Blade Battery-powered models almost monthly.

BYD plug-in electric car sales in China – April 2021

BYD car sales breakdown:

BEVs: 16,114 ( up 62% year-over-year)

( year-over-year) PHEVs: 8,920 (up 289% year-over-year)

So far in 2021, the company has sold in China 78,414 plugs-in (up 132% year-over-year).

Sales by models - month (year-to-date)

The Han model remains the best-selling one with 5,747 battery-electric and 2,430 plug-in hybrid models, but the new Qin Plus DM plug-in hybrid also does pretty well (3,603). In April, BYD introduced also the new all-electric Qin Plus EV (both are Blade Battery-powered).

Here is the rank of models year-to-date:

BYD Han EV - 5,747 (27,101 YTD)

BYD Han PHEV - 2,430 (8,530 YTD)

BYD Qin Plus DM PHEV - 3,603 (6,565 YTD)

BYD D1 - 883 (5,847 YTD)

BYD Qin EV + Qin Pro EV - 1,085 (5,555 YTD)

BYD e2 - 2,973 (5,518 YTD)

BYD Tang PHEV - 1,147 (4,835 YTD)

BYD Yuan EV - 1,997 (3,777 YTD)

BYD Song PHEV - 1,442 (2,858 YTD)

BYD Song EV - 1,422 (1,801 YTD)

BYD Tang EV - 361 (1,782 YTD)

BYD Qin Plus EV - 1,561 (1,561 YTD)

BYD E6 - 28 (1,058 YTD)

BYD Song MAX DM - 172 (503 YTD)

BYD e3 - 43 (470 YTD)

BYD Qin PHEV - 126 (410 YTD)

BYD e1 - 14 (243 YTD)

According to Moneyball, besides plug-in cars, BYD delivered last month also 628 commercial electric vehicles, including 327 buses. Year-to-date sales of commercial electric vehicles amounted to 1,999, including 1,149 buses.

In total, plug-in vehicle sales stood at 25,662 last month and 80,413 YTD (up 129%).