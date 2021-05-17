Volkswagen brand is the top EV brand right now.
In April, close to 230,000 new passenger cars were registered in Germany, which is 90% more than a year ago, but still 26% down compared to April 2019.
Despite that, plug-in electric car sales are enjoying tremendous growth. Last month, over 50,800 BEVs/PHEVs were registered, which is almost 5-times more than a year ago.
The market share improved to 22.1%, which is the sixth result above 20% in a row. That's more than one per five new cars.
Plug-in hybrids are still ahead of all-electric cars:
- BEVs: 23,816 – up 414% at 10.4% market share
- PHEVs: 26,988 – up 380% at 11.8% market share
- Total: 50,804 – up 396% at 22.1% market share
Plug-in electric car registrations in Germany – April 2021
Plug-in electric car registrations in Germany – YTD
So far this year, more than 193,000 new passenger plug-in cars were registered in Germany, which is 209% more than a year ago.
New registrations year-to-date:
- BEVs: 88,510 – up 189% at 10.0% market share
- PHEVs: 105,035 – up 228% at 11.9% market share
- Total: 193,545 – up 209% at 21.8% market share
Sales of brands/models
In April, the Volkswagen brand sold the highest number of plug-in cars - 9,363, and more than two-thirds of them were all-electric.
Mercedes-Benz remains the top player in terms of plug-in hybrid sales and second overall, followed by BMW and Audi.
Brands that recorded the highest number of plug-in car registrations (at least 1,000) were:
- Volkswagen: 9,363 - 6,361 BEVs and 3,002 PHEVs
- Mercedes-Benz: 6,964 - 811 BEVs and 6,153 PHEVs
- BMW: 4,667 - 1,087 BEVs and 3,580 PHEVs
- Audi: 3,804 - 1,125 BEVs and 2,679 PHEVs
- Skoda: 2,390 - 1,206 BEVs and 1,184 PHEVs
- SEAT: 2,275 - 306 BEVs and 1,969 PHEVs
- smart: 2,271 - 2,271 BEVs
- Renault: 2,246 - 1,623 BEVs and 623 PHEVs
- Hyundai: 2,178 - 1,796 BEVs and 382 PHEVs
- Opel: 1,995 - 1,370 BEVs and 625 PHEVs
- Kia: 1,785 - 790 BEVs and 995 PHEVs
- Peugeot: 1,687 - 1,244 BEVs and 443 PHEVs
- Ford: 1,391 - 17 BEVs and 1,374 PHEVs
- Volvo: 1,385 - 66 BEVs and 1,319 PHEVs
- MINI: 1,100 - 785 BEVs and 315 PHEVs
Tesla, with only Tesla 484 units (including 482 Model 3), was far behind.
In terms of models, it appears that the top-selling all-electric car was the Volkswagen e-up! with 2,604 units. The Volkswagen ID.3 noted 2,264, while the ID.4 1,446.
Official stats:
Source: KBA
