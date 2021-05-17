In April, close to 230,000 new passenger cars were registered in Germany, which is 90% more than a year ago, but still 26% down compared to April 2019.

Despite that, plug-in electric car sales are enjoying tremendous growth. Last month, over 50,800 BEVs/PHEVs were registered, which is almost 5-times more than a year ago.

The market share improved to 22.1%, which is the sixth result above 20% in a row. That's more than one per five new cars.

Plug-in hybrids are still ahead of all-electric cars:

BEVs: 23,816 – up 414% at 10.4% market share

– up 414% at 10.4% market share PHEVs: 26,988 – up 380% at 11.8% market share

– up 380% at 11.8% market share Total: 50,804 – up 396% at 22.1% market share

Plug-in electric car registrations in Germany – April 2021

Plug-in electric car registrations in Germany – YTD

So far this year, more than 193,000 new passenger plug-in cars were registered in Germany, which is 209% more than a year ago.

New registrations year-to-date:

BEVs: 88,510 – up 189% at 10.0% market share

– up 189% at 10.0% market share PHEVs: 105,035 – up 228% at 11.9% market share

– up 228% at 11.9% market share Total: 193,545 – up 209% at 21.8% market share

Sales of brands/models

In April, the Volkswagen brand sold the highest number of plug-in cars - 9,363, and more than two-thirds of them were all-electric.

Mercedes-Benz remains the top player in terms of plug-in hybrid sales and second overall, followed by BMW and Audi.

Brands that recorded the highest number of plug-in car registrations (at least 1,000) were:

Volkswagen: 9,363 - 6,361 BEVs and 3,002 PHEVs

- 6,361 BEVs and 3,002 PHEVs Mercedes-Benz: 6,964 - 811 BEVs and 6,153 PHEVs

- 811 BEVs and 6,153 PHEVs BMW: 4,667 - 1,087 BEVs and 3,580 PHEVs

- 1,087 BEVs and 3,580 PHEVs Audi: 3,804 - 1,125 BEVs and 2,679 PHEVs

- 1,125 BEVs and 2,679 PHEVs Skoda: 2,390 - 1,206 BEVs and 1,184 PHEVs

- 1,206 BEVs and 1,184 PHEVs SEAT: 2,275 - 306 BEVs and 1,969 PHEVs

- 306 BEVs and 1,969 PHEVs smart: 2,271 - 2,271 BEVs

- 2,271 BEVs Renault: 2,246 - 1,623 BEVs and 623 PHEVs

- 1,623 BEVs and 623 PHEVs Hyundai: 2,178 - 1,796 BEVs and 382 PHEVs

- 1,796 BEVs and 382 PHEVs Opel: 1,995 - 1,370 BEVs and 625 PHEVs

- 1,370 BEVs and 625 PHEVs Kia: 1,785 - 790 BEVs and 995 PHEVs

- 790 BEVs and 995 PHEVs Peugeot: 1,687 - 1,244 BEVs and 443 PHEVs

- 1,244 BEVs and 443 PHEVs Ford: 1,391 - 17 BEVs and 1,374 PHEVs

- 17 BEVs and 1,374 PHEVs Volvo: 1,385 - 66 BEVs and 1,319 PHEVs

- 66 BEVs and 1,319 PHEVs MINI: 1,100 - 785 BEVs and 315 PHEVs

Tesla, with only Tesla 484 units (including 482 Model 3), was far behind.

In terms of models, it appears that the top-selling all-electric car was the Volkswagen e-up! with 2,604 units. The Volkswagen ID.3 noted 2,264, while the ID.4 1,446.

Official stats: