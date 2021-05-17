Hyundai plug-in electric car sales improve as the all-new Ioniq 5 model is finally reaching a substantial volume.

In April, the company reports 7,561 plug-in car sales (as manufacturer report), which is 13.8% more than a year ago and 4.9% of the overall brand's volume.

If the Ioniq 5 launch progresses smoothly, we should see new monthly records soon.

Sales by powertrain type:

BEVs: 6,222 (up 4%)

(up 4%) PHEVs: 1,339 (up 98%)

(up 98%) FCVs: 1,384 (up 51%)

Hyundai plug-in electric car sales – April 2021

So far this year, Hyundai reports sales of 23,940 plug-in car sales (no change year-over-year), which represents 4.2% of the total volume.

Sales by powertrain type year-to-date:

BEVs: 18,370 (down 14%)

(down 14%) PHEVs: 5,570 (up 103%)

(up 103%) FCVs: 3,435 (up 43%)

Model results

Since the Kona Electric volume halved in April, the new top-selling model is the Ioniq 5 which noted its first significant result of 3,205 units! We guess that it's only the beginning and we will see much higher results later this year.

An interesting thing is that out of those 3,205 Ioniq 5, only 114 were for the South Korean market, which probably means that the first batch was sent to Europe to launch the car in both markets (domestic and European) at the same time. Volume customer car deliveries are just around the corner we guess.

The other models are not contributing much to the overall results.

Model results last month (and year-to-date):

The hydrogen fuel-cell model — NEXO — noted another monthly record of 1,384 sales (3,435 YTD), mostly in South Korea (1,265 and 2,909 YTD). It's a relatively strong result.