The U.S. electric car sales and infrastructure, just like the population, highly varies depending on state, but basically each region moves forward at its own speed.

According to the U.S. DOE’s Office of Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy, as of March 2021, 25 states had at least 1,000 non-residential electric vehicle charging points (public and private), AC Level 2 or DC chargers (including Tesla Supercharging network).

In some markets, like California (the largest EV market), there were already some 37,000 charging points, while in 25 states there are less than 1,000. In Alaska, there are only 69 charging points.

California: 36,913 (15% DC chargers: 5,537)

New York: 6,478 (10% DC chargers: 648)

Florida: 5,450 (17% DC chargers: 927)

Texas: 4,826 (15% DC chargers: 724)

next 11: more than 2,000

next 10: 1,000-2,000

25: below 1,000

An interesting finding is also that in Oklahoma, the share of DC chargers is the highest at 64% (some 668 out of 1,044 total). That's not bad, as California has over 5,500.

We guess that in less populated, but large states, the share of DC chargers will be relatively high to address the need of long distance travel.

Of course, the number of charging points is not enough to say where the charging infrastructure is better, as it depends on the number of plug-in electric cars and density. Hopefully, we will see such a comparison as well in the future.

One thing is for sure, the charging infrastructure must grow probably 100x times or so to allow for a full switch from ICEs to BEVs.