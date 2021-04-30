In March 2021, plug-in electric car sales in Europe increased by 169% year-over-year to the second-highest monthly result ever, of close to 228,000!

Rechargeable passenger cars hold now very high share of 16%, which is a really great average for the continent.

Both categories - all-electric and plug-in hybrids - are growing very fast (PHEVs are expanding much quicker than BEVs right now).

Sales by type:

BEVs: over 108,000 (up roughly 100% year-over-year) and 7.6% of the market

PHEVs: close to 120,000 (up 264% year-over-year) and about 8.4% of the market

Plug-In Electric Car Sales In Europe – March 2021

So far this year, some 456,987 passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in Europe. That's 15% of the total market.

BEVs: roughly 200,000 and about 6.6% of the market

PHEVs: roughly 256,000 and about 8.4% of the market

The most popular models

The Tesla Model 3 was the top-selling electric model for the second consecutive month in Europe. March's surge of deliveries is not a surprise, but the volume of 24,184 is higher than expected and completely out of range for any other EV.

Tesla's best selling car has become the top or one of the top-selling electric cars in the biggest European markets, like the UK, France, Germany and Norway.

The Model 3 is now #1 year-to-date with 31,200 units and a massive advantage over the rest of the pack - the difference to the second best is over 18,000!

Other great selling plug-ins in March were: the Hyundai Kona Electric (5,643), Volvo XC40 PHEV (5,567) and Renault ZOE (5,482), followed by the all-new Volkswagen ID.4 (5,104) and Volkswagen ID.3 (4,992). The position of the ID.3 seems disappointing.

According to EV Sales Blog, the top three plug-in brands in Europe are Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz and BMW (each with 10% share), followed by Volvo (8% share) and Tesla (7% share), Peugeot (6% share) and Renault (6% share).

Top 20 models for the month and YTD: